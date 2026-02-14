HICHILEMA EXTENDS CHINESE NEW YEAR GREETINGS TO XI JINPING, REAFFIRMS STRONG BILATERAL TIES





Addis Ababa – President Hakainde Hichilema has extended New Year greetings to his counterpart, Xi Jinping and the people of the People’s Republic of China, reaffirming the growing ties between the Asian nation and Zambia.





In a message marking the Chinese Lunar New Year, President Hichilema said the commencement of the Year of the Fire Horse symbolised renewal and presented an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship shared by the two nations.





He noted that cooperation between Zambia and China continued to expand across several sectors, including infrastructure development, trade, cultural exchange, and strengthened people-to-people relations.





The Zambian leader further expressed hope that the new lunar year would usher in renewed energy, prosperity and progress for both countries, particularly under the framework of their Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership.





President Hichilema wished the Chinese government and its citizens success and prosperity in the year ahead.