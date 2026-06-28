🇿🇲 EXCLUSIVE | Hichilema Fires Opening Salvo, Tells Opposition to “Go Back to School” as UPND Launches Nationwide Campaign Before Mammoth Crowd





President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday formally launched the UPND’s re-election campaign before what is believed to be the largest political gathering in the party’s history, using the expansive grounds outside National Heroes Stadium to mount a sustained counteroffensive against the Tonse Alliance’s recent attacks on the economy, free education and national development.





Forty-six days before Zambia votes, the area surrounding National Heroes Stadium turned into a sea of red. Supporters filled the campaign grounds hours before the President’s arrival, while thousands more occupied adjoining spaces as students, alliance partners, senior party officials, aspiring Members of Parliament, former Cabinet ministers and supporters from across the country converged on Lusaka for what quickly became the campaign’s biggest political spectacle





But beyond the music, colour and celebration, Hichilema’s address marked a clear strategic shift. After weeks of allowing the opposition to dominate headlines with campaign promises, the President went on the offensive, directly responding to arguments that have dominated political debate over the past several days.





His sharpest response was reserved for criticism of Zambia’s foreign exchange reserves and macroeconomic recovery.



“I have a message for those boys,” Hichilema declared to loud cheers. “We introduced free education. Go back to school and understand economics better.”





The remarks came days after Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile questioned the value of Zambia’s foreign exchange reserves, arguing that improving household welfare should take precedence over macroeconomic indicators. The debate has since dominated political and economic discussions online.





Hichilema defended his government’s economic strategy, arguing that rebuilding the economy was not an academic exercise but the foundation upon which education, healthcare and social protection depend.



“We shall continue building and growing the economy because without a resilient economy, it is not possible to keep our pupils in school, manage health services and improve social services,” he said.





Returning to the reserve debate, the President mixed humour with political theatre.



“Ija reserve nina valako na key, suzayi ona,” he said in Nyanja, drawing laughter and applause. “Those reserves are locked with keys. You won’t see them.”





He argued that Zambia’s accumulated reserves were national assets designed to protect the economy rather than resources to be distributed for short-term political gain..





“The US$6.5 billion in reserves has given them energy to speak anyhow. Please, we have introduced free education. Go and learn how the economy operates.”



While defending his administration’s economic record, Hichilema acknowledged that many households continue facing financial pressure, striking a more empathetic tone.





“We have done so much so far but we still have a lot of work. Most of our families are still going through hardships, but we hear you. We feel your challenges. We will not rest until your lives improve.”



“I know the cost of living is still an issue. We are listening. We are working on it. We will continue working to lower the cost of living.”





Education remained one of the campaign’s central themes. The President said more than 2.5 million learners had entered school following the introduction of free education, while over 45,000 teachers had been recruited since 2021.



“Every home has a child, nephew or niece benefiting from the free education law under the UPND administration,” he said.





Looking beyond the current term, Hichilema unveiled ambitious production targets for the next five years, including 10 million metric tonnes of maize, 10,000 megawatts of electricity generation, five million tourist arrivals, three million metric tonnes of copper, one million metric tonnes of wheat and US$1 billion in beef exports.



He projected that Zambia’s mining industry would generate more than US$14 billion in copper sales by the end of 2026.





The President also reaffirmed that every province would receive equal development and warned against political division.



“Nobody will be allowed to divide this nation ever again. We want peace and unity.”





Ending on a personal note, Hichilema thanked Zambians for their patience during difficult economic reforms.



“We worked very hard to build a good foundation. The hard labour is done. What is remaining is to sustain our gains.”





“You Zambians, I wish you could open my heart and see how much I love you.”



Sunday’s rally formally opened what is expected to be an intense final six weeks of campaigning, with both the UPND and the Tonse Alliance now shifting into full nationwide mobilisation ahead of the August 13 general election.





This is Exclusive: verified reporting, political context and real-time election coverage from the ground as Zambia decides its future.



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