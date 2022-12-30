Hichilema Giving Dpp Directives Is Ground For Impeachment- Nakacinda

HICHILEMA GIVING DPP DIRECTIVES IS GROUND FOR IMPEACHMENT,” SAYS NAKACINDA

…As he wonders which immunity DPP Gilbert Phiri revoked when the President is on record denying any immunity agreement with Mr Milingo Lungu…

[Thur. Dec 29, 2022/ Smart Eagles]

PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says the denial of the existence of an immunity agreement with former KCM Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu and the revocation of the said agreement by the DPP Gilbert Phiri two days after an instruction from President Hichilema during last weeks Press Conference is evidence that the Head of State is not a sincere man.

Speaking on KBN State of the Nation program this evening, Nakacinda reminded the nation that the Minister of Justice flanked by the Attorney General and the Presidents Spokesperson held a Press briefing in which they said the DPP ,in reference to former DPP Lillian Siyuni, had no power to confer immunity on anybody and so no immunity was confered on Milingo.

Nakacinda said the President ,at a Press Conference held at State House also took time to debunk the existence of an immunity agreement with Milingo. He said the Previous DPP , Siyuni even asked that her oath of secrecy be waved so that she could testify but that she was not accorded that opportunity and was hounded out of office to pave way for what he described as a dead on delivery DPP.

” A gentleman who was the Presidents lawyer , who was an affiliate of the UPND is now DPP and against the Constitutional provision. The President when swearing him in and at a Media briefing gives him instructions . That in itsself is a ground for impeachment because it is against the Constitution,” he said.

” The office of DPP is protected and insulated from any form of interference, influence from any authority or any individual. Its the only office that is even expected not to listen to any public outcry. And the President says “You will see what will happen. People appointed their friends at KCM, now that we have our own DPP,”…How can the President be so wreckless as to describe such a Constitutional office as his own office?” Nakacinda wondered.

He said barely two days after the Presidents pronouncements, the DPP went on to revoke Mr Milingo Lungus immunity. Immunity which the President and the Chief Justice swore never existed.

He said they had even gone to court to argue that the immunity didn’t exist .

” This exposes the lies of this government. That act by the President is impeachable, the act by DPP Gilbert Phiri is contemptuous. Because even the matters of immunity are before the courts of law,” he said.

Nakacinda has since indicated that an impeachment motion against President Hichilema is under construction stating that the President has abrogated the Constitution several times and that the latest act of directing the DPP to act in a particular way was the worst of them all.

“That is a clear threat to the justice system of the country because the DPP as enshrined in the Constitution is mandated to protect the justice system of the country. How does he do that if his judgment is influenced by interested parties? President Hichilema has already mated out judgment. He has convicted Mr Milingo, he has convicted everyone he deems corrupt and has instructed the DPP, ‘go and arrest them’ .What kind of mindset will Mr Gilbert Phiri go with as he peruses those files?And those files are files himself generated because he was at anti corruption commission as director. Investigated, prepared files and forwarded them to DPP, then he has somersaulted through the usual inconsiderate way of operations by Mr Hakainde Hichilema, he is now DPP to come and look at his own investigations and make a judgement that they can prosecute. What kind of government is this. ” bemoaned Nakacinda.