HICHILEMA HAS LAMENTABLY FAILED AND MUST VOTED OUT- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA HAS LAMENTABLY FAILED AND MUST VOTED OUT

It is now evidently clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema over promised and has under-delivered. Worse still, there is no hope in him reversing this trend before next year’s elections. Most likely, things will get worse in his remaining months in power. Examples of his failures are by now known by all Zambians and citizens no longer believe his unending promises.

The JCTR Food Basket, which measures the cost of living, gives a very good proxy on the economic policies front, and it shows that quality of life for the majority of Zambians has significantly dropped as people can no longer afford basic necessities.

Another good measure is the exchange rate, which reflects the productivity of the country. Mr Hichilema’s continued deteriorating exchange rate is a reflection of poor productivity in a country, which simply means poor economic policy application and management on his part. Examples range from poor taxation in the mining sector, generally poor fiscal and monetary policies. On the social front, there’s the unplanned education policy, which has lowered the quality of education arising from unmatched staffing and infrastructure levels compared to an increase in pupil intake.

It is evident that cooperating partners are slowly but surely losing faith in Mr Hichilema and his regime with regard to good governance and managing corruption. The democratic space has shrunk as evidenced by passing of restrictive and repressive legislation, selective justice targeting opposition members, paying a blind eye to misdeeds of his league, imbalanced regionally skewed appointments in senior government appointments.

Inexperienced and unprofessional civil servants who engage in partisan governance are also a source of great concern.

Loss of donor funding arising from corruption allegations are a serious source of concern as they dent the reputation of the country and loss of confidence by external stakeholders in our governance system.

Mr Hichilema has been running budget deficits every year, which require external support, and in the absence or withdrawal of such support, it will result in deteriorating social conditions such as health support.

Mr Hichilema has lamentably failed on every front and must be voted out next year.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party