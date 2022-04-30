HICHILEMA HAS LOST FOCUS-AFRICA CONFIDENTIAL

Hichilema accused of ‘losing focus’

President Hakainde Hichilema gave a

long and emotional press conference

on 25 April further cataloguing his

persecution by the previous government

– which many critics believe irrelevant

to the current political situation –

while making vague promises about his

government’s programme.

Almost everyone agrees that

Hichilema inherited a disastrous

economy nearly bankrupted by

corruption and political patronage.

But even friends of the government

complain he is spending too much

time on distracting battles over the

previous government’s treatment of

him. For them it diverts attention from

his programme, especially attempts to

counter the conduct of appointees of

his predecessor President Edgar Lungu,

such as Director of Public Prosecutions

Lilian Siyuni Shawa, and the liquidator

of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), lawyer

Milingo Lungu (see Box).

Hichilema’s team sees this campaign

as crucial to honouring its election

pledge to root out corruption. But his

concentration on President Lungu’s past

sins has been so great it risks, as the local

newspaper News Diggers put it, ‘making

criminals looks like they are victims of

persecution’.

Hichilema and his team are too

immersed in micro-management of the

state apparatus and are failing to lead on

the big picture of government as the end

nears of the honeymoon he has enjoyed

with the electorate after winning a

landslide in August’s election, insiders

say (AC Vol 63 No 1).

Instead of eliciting sympathy for his

personal battle with endemic corruption

and sabotage, not forgetting the 127

days he spent in detention on Lungu’s

whim, Hichilema should be facing the

rising cost of living and concerns over

restructuring the debt and corruption.

Commentariat and public alike are

impatient at his failure to provide

a clearer direction after promising

massive job creation, lower cost of

living and free education in the election

campaign (AC Vol 62 No 20).

Hichilema spoke, seemingly off-

the-cuff, for two hours at the press

conference – which started one hour late

– confirming a long-noted tendency not

to prioritise key issues, ranging instead

across many topics, and promising

great things under each heading.

The speeches, like this one, often end with

listeners still wondering what issues top

his agenda (AC Vol 62 No 23).

This, the first press conference

since last September, bore only limited

resemblance to the pre-briefing

summary issued to media, which listed

key topics such as the economy, mining,

health, education, agriculture, and

corruption.

Even supporters showed their

disappointment at the performance.

Activist Laura Miti, a Hichilema

appointee to Zambia’s Human Rights

Commission, tweeted ‘Could you

apologise for keeping the nation

waiting?’, and academic and activist

Sishuwa Sishuwa, a vehement opponent

of Lungu, also tweeted on the extreme

length of the event: ‘The only positive

thing about it is that it has ended!’

Many are now tired of the

President’s assertions that the kind of

freedom media and citizens have now

would not have been possible under

his predecessor.

Some commentators even detect a note of resentment of the public and press for not thanking him enough for not resorting to repression, and for honouring the rule of law.

Thendertones of aggression in the speech

were very unsettling,’ said one local

analyst. ‘Trying to say that they could

have used power to be thugs and we

should be grateful they didn’t is an

extraordinary narrative,’ he added.

Supporters of the government

say Hichilema is only suffering from

presentation problems. The climate

has changed, they insist. Civil servants

are more professional, party activists

are less prominent, and even the traffic

police have stopped extorting drivers at

roadblocks. People, they say, are happier,

and relieved to be free of the oppressive

atmosphere under Lungu.