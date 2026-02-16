Hichilema has prolonged the burial of Edgar Lungu so that the opposition could remain disorganised – Dr Katele Kalumba

ECL BURIAL DELAY POLITICAL TRICK – KATELE



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has prolonged the burial of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu so that the opposition could remain disoriented, former cabinet minister in the Movement for Multi Party Democracy Dr Katele Kalumba has said.





Dr Kalumba said Hichilema had prolonged the burial process so that the opposition could remain disorganised.





“President Hichilema is a very clever man. He made sure he deliberately delayed the burial of former president Edgar Lungu so that the opposition could not have chance to reorganise,” he said.





Dr Kalumba said Hichilema had managed to achieve what he wanted because opposition political parties were in disarray.





He said the opposition had not handled the issue of Lungu properly and had not advised the family properly.





He said as a result the people’s perception had started changing and people had now started seeing the family as the ones with the problem when in fact they were not.





Dr Kalumba said time was running out for the opposition. They needed to act before it was too late.





He said he could not see the opposition coming up with a formidable challenger to beat President Hichilema and called on them to ensure that they secured many seats in Parliament.





“My appeal is that the opposition should start mobilising resources to help them mount a serious campaign against the incumbent,” he said.





Dr Kalumba said the problem, however, was that the opposition were playing to the presidents whims without even realising it.





He said the only people who could mount a spirited fight were PF’s Brian Mundubile and Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe to compete with the Head of State.



The Mast