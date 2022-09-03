Hichilema may jail more people for insults than any of his predecessors

Assault on Freedom of Expression

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Besides locking up Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Raphael Nakacinda, Economic and Equity Partner (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali and leader of the Patriots For Economic Progress (PEP), Sean Enoch Tembo, more ordinary people have been jailed or locked up at an alarming rate, using the law of Criminal Defamation of the President.

At the rate we are going, President Hakainde Hichilema may jail more people under this law than any President before him.

Criminal Defamation of the President which falls under what is termed as “insult laws” is recognized as an archaic law that requires repealing or expunging from the statutes.

The insult laws are deemed a colonial relic and are an affront to fundamental and constitutional freedoms of expression, press and thought and denigrates or shrinks the space of democracy.

If breaches have occurred, adequate civil laws exist to take care of false, injurious, slanderous or defamatory statements.

We don’t need to resort to these colonial pieces of legislation to punish free speech and punish political opponents.

Hichilema said and made more offensive statements when in Opposition and it is expected that he is supposed to show more tolerance.

Below are some of the people that have already been jailed or are being prosecuted for statements and opinions made against the President;

1. Anderson Zulu (46) Evelyn Hone College Driver – jailed 12 months. Henalleged that President Hakainde Hichilema was a member of the Anti-christ

2. Danny Kapambwe(28), Justine Chimpinde(19) Chiengi youths jailed for two years.

3. Benson Tembo of Chipata Compound jailed for 15months.

4. Aaron Mwale a youth from Kafue District allegedly insulted Mirriam Chonya and President Hakainde Hichilema.

5. Precious Muyeyeta -37 of Dambwa North, Livingstone for making a video alleging that she has evidence that President Hichilema was a mastermind of gassing and burning of markets.

6. Saliva Laisha age 24 years for accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of sacrificing six Seventh Day Adventist youths that drowned in Kariba Dam.

7. Pastor Lawrence Bealya Muchindu for alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema was involved in the death of President Michael Sata.

We call for President Hichilema to demonstrate tolerance and move to repeal the laws that he actually pledged to discard to promote freedom of expression.

Meanwhile,he can promote a moratorium and advise the Police to stop arresting people using Criminal Defamation of the President law.