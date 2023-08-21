Hichilema Must Explain His Relationship With The Solicitor General- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA MUST EXPLAIN HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SOLICITOR GENERAL

Mr Hichilema and his regime’s silence and attempts to block the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) bribery investigation into Solicitor General Mr Marshal Muchende signifies an outrageous act of blatant self-interest.

We are aware that the ACC has placed a restriction order on the property believed to belong to Mr Muchende over allegations that the Solicitor General received a sum of over US$ 500,000 as a bribe – and much more – from a named former liquidator.

We are also reliably informed about the frantic attempts from State House to get the restriction order lifted and the investigations into Mr Muchende’s alleged involvement in corruption thwarted or frustrated.

We want to address Mr Hichilema directly on this matter, which we strongly feel falls right on his feet as the appointing authority, to enable Zambians to understand and know the whole truth. And in doing so, we would like to ask the following questions:

1. Why is there panic and desperation in State House over Mr Muchende’s investigation?

2. Who is Mr Muchende to Mr Hichilema? What is their relationship?

3. What past business/political or other dealings have Mr Hichilema and Mr Muchende done together?

4. Since there is a traceable history between the two, isn’t Mr Hichilema compromised in this matter?

We raise the questions above as a way of reminding this corrupt regime, and Mr Hichilema, in particular that his continued silence on this matter is eroding the people’s trust and confidence in the country’s justice system.

Mr Hichilema must know that the Office of Solicitor General plays a critical role in shaping the country’s legal ethos and prosecutorial system and therefore, people cannot have faith and trust in the justice system when the current occupant of this office – Mr Muchende – stands accused of running a bribery scheme.

We know what is going on with Mr Muchende’s matter and we would like to reiterate our call to Mr Hichilema, and certain identifiable key advisors within the presidential advisory team, to step aside and let the ACC do its job independently by ensuring that the investigation continues as planned.

Let Mr Hichilema come out clean on his relationship with Mr Muchende and assure the country that there will be no interference in this investigation. And this has to be done urgently to save the little that is remaining of this regime.

Creating networks and schemes to protect and defend Mr Muchende will not work.

Zambians are alert and watching!

Fred M’membe