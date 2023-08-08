HICHILEMA ORDERED MY LOCK UP, BUT SO WHAT?…Zambians are resolved to kick out this one-term corrupt puppet regime in 2026- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA ORDERED MY LOCK UP, BUT SO WHAT?

…Zambians are resolved to kick out this one-term corrupt puppet regime in 2026.

I have seen and heard the statement, which Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his far- right UPND government ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Graphael Musamba to shamelessly parade himself before the cameras and read word- for – word.

Before I address the (lack of) substance of the statement, I should admit that the Inspector General of Police (Mr Musamba’s) demeanour when reading the outrightly political statement was telling.

Clearly, Mr Musamba was at pains to be reading words, which his conscience disagreed with. But the highly politicised, partisan and emotional statement once again adds to evidence of a fast-eroding culture of professionalism and patriotism in the Zambia Police Service high- command.

We are aware that all this unethical and failed- state gestapo style policing is being done under the direct orders of Mr Hichilema’s most trusted lieutenant, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr Fanwell Siandenge. In less than two years of being in office, Mr Siandenge has destroyed professionalism, systems and decorum in the Zambia Police Service. This is quite unfortunate for the Zambia Police Service.

That statement, Mr Musamba was ordered to read, begins by insulting the intelligence of the Zambian people, suggesting they are easily excitable and can be incited by facts they already are familiar with. The Zambian people already know the suffering they are facing under Mr Hichilema’s one-term regime. Let Mr Hichilema know that the Zambian people don’t need anyone to incite them, they are fully awake to the suffering he has put them through so far.

What is likely to incite the Zambians is the hunger and untold suffering they are being subjected to as their President continues to work very hard to serve the imperialists and transnational corporations. What has caused the Zambians to lose faith and confidence in Mr Hichilema and his far- right UPND government are the gross inequalities and injustices, which Mr Hichilema is reinforcing and then commanding his Inspector General of Police to defend.

The problems which this regime finds itself in today are emanating from their own lies, deception or simply put, unfulfilled promises and shameless puppetry by a President and regime, which is eager to serve the Western and transnational corporation interests at the expense of its own people, who now can only dream of half a meal a day.

And the Inspector General’s reckless talk of military juntas and his ignorant attempt to link me and our noble cause to events currently taking place in West Africa is laughable and must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. As Comrade Kenneth Kaunda used to say these are “scared little men” that are now afraid of their own shadows having betrayed and lied to the Zambian people.

Let Mr Hichilema and his far- right UPND government manage their insecurities properly because if they are not careful, they will end up committing regrettable atrocities, which this country has never seen before. We call on them to be sober, mature and accept that we are a democracy, and in a democracy divergent views are the order of the day. Let them not be afraid of the suffering majority’s voice through us.

We also want to assure Mr Hichilema that our cause shall remain; a people centred democratic journey till we rescue this country from his corrupt puppet regime. So let them stop the panic and hallucination. We mean well for our country.

As for the Zambia Police Service high command, the fact remains that our police officers and staff just like other civil servants are wallowing in abject poverty due to poor working conditions and slave wages and this cannot go on without being addressed. Mr Hichilema promised to address these issues once elected into office, and he is now in office so let him fulfill his campaign promises. There is absolutely nothing inciting about reminding a liar about his lies!

Lastly, we are not surprised that Mr Musamba’s statement has coincided with Mr Hichilema’s decision to lock me up. But such are desperate acts of anyone who betrays the trust of the people and now wants to silence those who remind them of the consequences of such betrayal. It will not work!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party