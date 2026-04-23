Hichilema Reappoints Luswaniso as UPND National Youth Chairperson

By Mwiza Steven

President Hakainde Hichilema has reappointed Gilbert Luswaniso as National Youth Chairperson of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

Luswaniso was first appointed to the role in March 2021 by President Hichilema, alongside Stephen Katuka as National Chairman and Cornelius Mweetwa as party spokesperson.

During his first term, he led youth mobilization efforts, toured party structures nationwide, and was a vocal figure in the UPND’s 2021 campaign.

In recent months, Luswaniso has been active in the party’s outreach, including preparing for President Hichilema’s visit to the Kuomboka Ceremony in Mongu and receiving over 300 youth defectors from the PF in Katete District. He has also called for reconciliation with former President Edgar Lungu following the Constitutional Court’s eligibility ruling.

His reappointment retains him at the helm of the UPND youth wing as the party mobilizes ahead of the August 2026 General Elections.

UPND Zambia