Hichilema recalls being mistaken for a Namibian, notes deep regional ties



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia and Namibia share such deep cultural and historical ties that during his time in opposition, some people believed he was Namibian.





Speaking at State House when he bid farewell to the outgoing Namibian High Commissioner, President Hichilema said his political rivals would often accuse him of being Namibian, South African or ‘Muswana’ because of his name.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19UiUUvawZ/



The Head of State said such perceptions were a reflection of the unity and interconnectedness of the people of Southern Africa.





The President cited the example of the late Namibian minister, Hidipo Hamutenya, who was once thought by some to be from Zambia’s Southern Province simply because of his name, sounding Zambian.



President Hichilema said these instances demonstrate that the people of the region are one, and that the bond between Zambia and Namibia goes beyond borders.





“I must tell you, during our opposition days, I used to be accused of being a Namibian, of being a Muswana, being a South African. It just shows that we are one. Our formations are one,” President Hakainde Hichilema told the Namibian envoy.





President Hichilema also acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing High Commissioner Haindongo Siyave, noting his role as dean of African diplomacy and his efforts in cementing cooperation between Zambia and Namibia at the bilateral, regional, and United Nations levels.





He expressed gratitude for the warm reception during the state visit of Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, describing it as heartwarming for both governments.



Meanwhile, the outgoing Namibian High Commissioner described it as a privilege to have represented Namibia in Zambia.





He said that during his almost six-year tenure, he had learned a great deal from Zambians and their welcoming culture, which had made his time in the country both memorable and rewarding.





“As my tour of duty ends, my wife and I would again like to thank you, your excellency, and the people of Zambia for their hospitality that was extended to us during our time here in Zambia,” Siyave said.





“Zambia, indeed, is a beautiful country with a lot of potential.”



By George Musonda



Kalemba August 13, 2025