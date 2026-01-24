🇿🇲 WEEKEND DIGEST | Hichilema Returns to Lusaka, Ends Speculation, Resets the Political Calendar





President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday returned to the capital, Lusaka, concluding his stay in Choma, Southern Province, and drawing a firm line under weeks of opposition driven speculation about his health and absence from public view.





The Head of State arrived at Community House aboard the presidential helicopter, accompanied by First Lady Mutinta Hichilema. He was received by staff and a group of teachers who had come to pay a courtesy call, an arrival that carried both administrative and political symbolism as the country edges closer to the campaign season.





The return effectively collapses a narrative that had been gaining traction in opposition circles, where claims of illness, incapacity and even death had circulated online. Those claims had already been weakened earlier this month when the President appeared publicly in Choma and later addressed the nation live by phone.





His physical return to Lusaka now removes any remaining ambiguity.



From the Community House, the President chose education as his first public message. Writing on his official Facebook page, he framed learning as a core pillar of national development and pointed to measurable outcomes rather than rhetoric.





“Education is the heartbeat of our nation and a central pillar of our national development agenda,” the President wrote, noting that free education policies had contributed to a 70 percent national pass rate, the highest recorded in Zambia’s history. He described the outcome as the product of organised and systematic reforms, not chance.





That message was not accidental.



Since independence, Zambian presidents have often used moments of political pressure to pivot toward policy delivery. Kenneth Kaunda leaned on education as a nation building tool in the early republic. Frederick Chiluba expanded access during the transition to multiparty rule. The current administration has made free education one of its defining policy signatures, and the President’s emphasis on pass rates reflects an attempt to anchor political legitimacy in data rather than personality.





Politically, the timing matters.



Opposition figures had sought to turn the President’s stay in Southern Province into a campaign issue, arguing that leadership required constant physical presence in Lusaka. This argument now sits awkwardly alongside the reality that the President remained in command throughout, continued issuing directives, addressed national issues, and has returned without incident. The comparison drawn by government officials to past presidents who spent extended periods away from the capital has further diluted the opposition line.





The return to Lusaka also energises the ruling party’s support base, particularly in urban centres where visibility matters ahead of elections. For the UPND, the episode has become a case study in how misinformation can fill a vacuum when official communication is sparse, but also how quickly such narratives collapse when confronted with facts.





For now, the immediate political consequence is clear. The sickness narrative has ended. Attention shifts back to policy delivery, economic pressures, farmer payments, security operations in mining zones, and the broader contest for votes as August approaches.





Within politics, absence creates stories. Presence ends them.



This weekend, the President’s return did exactly that.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu