🇿🇲 EXCLUSIVE | Hichilema Seals Mandate at Mulungushi as UPND Consolidates Power



The atmosphere inside the Mulungushi International Conference Centre was not uncertain. It was settled as the party held its elective General Conference.





President Hakainde Hichilema walked into a hall already decided, not by declaration, but by mood. Red dominated the room. From the balconies to the floor, delegates in party regalia, scarves, and branded attire filled every visible space, turning the venue into a visual statement of unity and control.





This was not a contest. It was a confirmation.



Hichilema, draped in a UPND-branded chitenge cloth over a dark suit and red tie, moved with quiet confidence. There was no urgency in his body language. No sense of a man fighting for position. He cast his vote calmly, almost symbolically, as thousands watched, phones raised, voices rising in waves of approval.





The message was already understood.



The ruling United Party for National Development had chosen continuity.



Inside the hall, chants built and fell in rhythm. Delegates waved placards, sang, and responded instinctively to every movement from the podium. The energy was controlled but unmistakable. This was not just support. It was alignment. Senior party officials, youths, women’s league members, and grassroots representatives all appeared to speak from one script.





Hichilema was not being challenged.



He was being endorsed.



In his acceptance, the tone shifted slightly from celebration to reflection. He acknowledged progress, but did not overstate it. “Together, we have laid a firm foundation. The direction is clear,” he said, positioning his leadership as a continuation rather than a conclusion. It was a careful balance. Confidence without complacency.





Around him, the symbolism was deliberate.



Women in coordinated chitenge designs bearing his image stood alongside party officials in red caps and regalia. Security remained visible but unobtrusive. The stage management was tight. Movements were timed. Messaging was consistent. This was a party that understood presentation as much as it understood politics.





Outside the hall, the significance extended further.



This confirmation effectively locks Hichilema as the UPND presidential candidate for the August 13, 2026 general elections. It also signals that, internally, the party has resolved its most critical question. Leadership at the top is not in dispute. The structure is intact.





What remains lies elsewhere.



Mulungushi was not about competition. It was about consolidation.



And in that hall, under bright lights and a sea of red, the ruling party made one thing clear. The campaign ahead will not be about who leads UPND. It will be about whether anyone else can match what has already been settled within it.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu