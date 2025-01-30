HICHILEMA STILL PROMISING WHEN HIS TERM IS OVER, HE IS A STORY-TELLER – MMEMBE



Socialist Party president Fred M’membe is wondering that President Hakainde Hichilema has continued to make promises over loadshedding even when his tenure is coming to an end.





Commenting President Hichilema’s promise when he was departing for Power Summit in Tanzania on Monday this week, Dr M’membe says President Hichilema has continued to lie despite that none of his promise on addressing the loadshedding has been implemented.





Dr M’membe said the country continues going for hours without power, no update on the China trip promise but Hichilema continues to make more promises.



The Socialist Party president said this in an article below availed to Zambian Eye;





HICHILEMA AND HIS LOAD-SHEDDING PROMISES



It is now standard practice that every time Mr Hakainde Hichilema travels, he has to promise Zambians something? Give it to him, the man has been consistent with concocting illusions right on the runway, to make himself feel good about the miserable state of our nation’s affairs.





We have seen him promise more and more, each time he’s traveling outside the country. It’s more or less like a ritual now. Just a few days ago, when he travelled to Tanzania, he promised to resolve the energy crisis. Similarly, when he traveled to China last year, he promised that they would resolve Zambia’s energy crisis. How many promises will he make on the same issue? Does he have to lie and give people false hope at every given opportunity? Why does he find it so convenient to present a false reality to the public?





Last year, we were told that Zesco had signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Power Construction Corporation of China for the development of three power projects in Zambia. And these were; the Framework Cooperation Agreement for the supplying, delivery and installation of rooftop solar system projects, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Agreement of 100 megawatts Kariba-North Solar photovoltaic power plant and, the Engineering Procurement and Construction Agreement for 100 megawatts for the Kafue- Lower Solar PhotoVoltaic Power Plant.





We were further told that these three projects were aimed at fixing the current load-shedding, which has literally paralyzed our entire economy.



In fact, Mr Hichilema guaranteed that once the three energy deals were actualised, load-shedding will be no more. But here we are again with more promises to end load-shedding yet we remain unaware about progress or implementation of the previous commitments and agreements they entered into in China and many others.





It’s clear that Mr Hichilema and his league find it convenient to generate more lies on these issues, as opposed to swiftly actualizing their commitments and agreements. They’re only good at talking, not taking action. They’re story-tellers.



Still making more promises even when their five-year mandate is almost over.



Chachine aba bufi balaya ifingi!



Dr Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party Zambia.