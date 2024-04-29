HICHILEMA STOP THE POLITICAL VIOLENCE; PROMOTE NOBLE GOALS OF POLITICS- Fred M’membe

MR HICHILEMA STOP THE POLITICAL VIOLENCE; PROMOTE NOBLE GOALS OF POLITICS

As we get closer to the upcoming by-elections, we urge Mr Hakainde Hichilema to tame his cadres and those leading them. Since UPND ‘won’ elections in 2021, they have advanced a growing pattern of political violence against the Socialist Party (SP) and other opposition parties. And Mr Hichilema has not come out openly to condemn the UPND violence against the SP and other political parties. WHY?

Politics should aim at promoting the common good and not intolerance, violence and killings. Political discourse should concentrate on programmes to improve the life of the nation rather than on intolerance, violence and killings.

Politicians should look for the common good of all the people and enter into sincere dialogue with opponents, even in cases of political divergence.

Violence must be avoided because the electoral campaign should not be confused with a battlefield where the aim is destroy the other.

Real political victory lies on the ideals proposed, on the ethical values of candidates, on the respect for the freedom of choice of all citizens, and not on any form of moral pressure or intimidation of political opponents or voters.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party