Hichilema to file presidential nominations tomorrow!



INCUMBENT President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected to file his presidential nomination papers before the Electoral Commission of Zambia —ECZ at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre ahead of the August 13 general elections.





The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Lusaka says it is set to escort President Hichilema as he seeks re-election for a second term in office.





Speaking shortly after Hichilema’s supporters underwent the pre-processing exercise at the Lusaka Civic Centre, UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta said the party expects not less than 200,000 supporters to turn up for the event.



©️ TV Yatu | May 21, 2026