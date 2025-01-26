Hichilema to travel to Tanzania tomorrow for energy summit



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema will tomorrow travel to Tanzania at the invitation of that country’s President Samia Hassan for the Mission 300 Africa Summit.





According to a statement issued by Foreign Affairs minister Mulambo Haimbe, the enegy summit is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 in Dar-es-Salaam.





Haimbe said the convening of the Summit aligns with Zambia’s commitment to enhancing energy access, diversifying the energy mix and attracting investment to meet growing demand.





“These efforts support Zambia’s development aspirations, under the stewardship of President Hichilema, while contributing to regional and global energy goals,” he added.



On the sidelines of the Summit, President Hichilema is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.





President Hichilema will return to Zambia immediately after the conclusion of the Summit.



The Mission 300 Africa Summit will bring together African Heads of State and government, high ranking officials, senior policymakers and development partners to advance efforts towards achieving universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030.





The summit aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal seven and the African Union Agenda 2063.



“Jointly organised by the Government of United Republic of Tanzania, the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank, and other partners, the Summit will drive the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to provide electricity access to 300 million people by 2030,” revealed the statement.





“Announced in April 2024, this ambitious target seeks to combat energy poverty, unlock economic opportunities, and foster sustainable growth across the continent.”





The Summit will be preceded by a Ministerial Conference tomorrow, Monday, January 27.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 26, 2025