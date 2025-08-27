Hichilema Urges Africans to Abandon Witchcraft Beliefs and Embrace Science





President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Africans to move away from traditional beliefs in witchcraft, stressing that such practices undermine progress and discourage people from embracing scientific solutions such as vaccination.





Speaking on the subject, the Head of State noted that misplaced beliefs consume valuable time and energy that should be directed toward development and problem-solving.





“I want to urge Africans to move away from these beliefs in witchcraft, which in turn reduce the utilization of vaccines and scientific solutions. These things take a lot of our brains, time, and intellectual grey matter, and we end up walking away from real solutions,” President Hichilema said.





The President highlighted that even in politics, irrational reliance on superstitious beliefs has been used as a tool of manipulation.





“I can tell you from politics, even within our own political party, we won elections against those who received a lot of so-called medical support in witchcraft, even at national level. Yet our focus should never be on superstition, but on real, lasting solutions for our people,” he added.



©️ KUMWESU | August 26, 2025