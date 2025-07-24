HICHILEMA URGES POWER PRODUCERS TO END LOAD-SHEDDING FOR SALONS, COMPOUNDS





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged electricity producers in the country to accelerate power projects, saying it’s not right to load shed low energy consumers like salons and barbershops.





Mr Hichilema noted that all the progress in terms of increased power investments happening now is a result of the UPND’s sound leadership.





The Head of State urged power producers to take advantage of the New Dawn’s commitment and resolve to address historical energy sector bottlenecks by accelerating their investments.





Speaking at State House during a meeting with the Energy Traders Association, Mr Hichilema challenged them to ramp up the country’s power generation capacity.





“Why should we be load-shedding compounds, hairdressers, barbershops? Why should we be load-shedding citizens who are at the bottom? Why a big room like this cannot deliver a thousand megawatts of solar by December, what is the problem?



ZDM