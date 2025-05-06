HICHILEMA WILL RULE TILL 2031- PROPHET ISAAC PRAISE

PROPHET ISAAC PRAISE SAYS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL RULE TILL 2031



He writes…..



The year 2026 is done and dusted; President Hakainde Hichilema will continue being the Republican President of Zambia until 2031.

The only vision I have now is about who will be the Republican President in 2031 when President HH’s two terms expire.

The Lord has revealed to me already. You may not like it, but President Hakainde Hichilema is winning the 2026 Presidential Elections again. He will rule up to 2031 no doubt about it. This is settled. When a prophet speaks, the wise listen.