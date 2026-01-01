Hichilema will win elections with over 80 percent votes – Sturdy Mwale
FORMER Copperbelt PF provincial chairman Sturdy Mwale says he does not regret leaving the PF because it is full of confusion.
Mwale has since stated that President Hakainde Hichilema will win this year’s general election with more than 80 percent of the votes.
“Looking at them now, the opposition will lose the general election. The ruling government will carry the day. There is total coordination in the UPND. There is no opposition and President Hichilema will get 85 percent of votes,” Mwale told ZNBC.
He said he will soon announce his next political zzzmove after wide consultations from family, friends and supporters countrywide.
Mwale who was also Defence permanent secretary in the previous administration stated that he does not regret leaving the PF as it is full of juniors trying to give orders to senior members of the party.
“I recently left PF and of course, I don’t regret leaving the PF. In the next few days, I will make my political stance known. There is too much confusion in the opposition. It made me leave the opposition, the infighting in PF is too much, the administration is bad and real, and there is lack of direction.”
“We even have SGs who are very junior, who don’t even know political lineage and making decisions for us senior members, who have been in the party for over 24 years,” explained Mwale. .
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, January 1, 2026
Congratulations to Hakainde and the UPND for winning the 2026 elections, IN THE DREAMS OF PRAISE SINGERS. You can wake up now.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
When are we disposing of the overpriced Presidential Gulf Stream jet? I hope UPND will not be so foolish as to welcome Mr. Sturdy Mwale into their ranks in the misguided pretext of “politics is a game of numbers”. Mr. Mwale’s cases should not be hushed if he jumps ship.
Of course, HH and UPND will win the August 2026 elections. But they should not become complacent until the finishing line is crossed in August. The political environment is dynamic and those who go to sleep can easily be overtaken by events.
President HH certainly deserves a second term. Zambia has risen fro the ashes because of his efforts and his love for our country. Whereas others in the last regime were busy issuing invoices for work that was never done, HH has worked hard to seal the leakages and instil financial discipline in the nation.
As things stand, he has my vote.