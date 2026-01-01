Hichilema will win elections with over 80 percent votes – Sturdy Mwale



FORMER Copperbelt PF provincial chairman Sturdy Mwale says he does not regret leaving the PF because it is full of confusion.





Mwale has since stated that President Hakainde Hichilema will win this year’s general election with more than 80 percent of the votes.





“Looking at them now, the opposition will lose the general election. The ruling government will carry the day. There is total coordination in the UPND. There is no opposition and President Hichilema will get 85 percent of votes,” Mwale told ZNBC.

He said he will soon announce his next political zzzmove after wide consultations from family, friends and supporters countrywide.





Mwale who was also Defence permanent secretary in the previous administration stated that he does not regret leaving the PF as it is full of juniors trying to give orders to senior members of the party.





“I recently left PF and of course, I don’t regret leaving the PF. In the next few days, I will make my political stance known. There is too much confusion in the opposition. It made me leave the opposition, the infighting in PF is too much, the administration is bad and real, and there is lack of direction.”





“We even have SGs who are very junior, who don’t even know political lineage and making decisions for us senior members, who have been in the party for over 24 years,” explained Mwale. .



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 1, 2026