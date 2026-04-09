HICHILEMA WILL WIN WITH A LANDSLIDE- Nigerian prophet Joshua Iginla

HICHILEMA WILL WIN WITH A LANDSLIDE- NIGERIAN PROPHET
…Opposition Is Confused
Nigerian prophet Joshua Iginla says he saw the incumbent president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, win with what he describes as an imaginable difference.
The Nigerian Prophet says this is because the opposition is confused and selfish.
Who is Joshua Iginla?
He is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet and founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, a megachurch that meets in an 80,000-seat auditorium in Kubwa, Abuja, Nigeria.
In 2021, he had predicted, or rather prophesied, that then-incumbent president Edgar Chagwa Lungu was going to lose the elections.
But another Nigerian self-styled prophet, Issac Amata, had a different vision.
As the country nears elections, clergymen make a number of predictions on the outcome of elections to attract attention, especially to nations like Zambia, where the majority of the population is Christian.
Any level headed Zambian knows that HH is headed for a landslide victory. There’s nothing prophetic about that.
MIND YOUR OWN NIGERIAN POLITICS FOR HEAVENS SAKE.
Why are these Nigerian charlatans obsessed with Zambia?
We don’t need your fake prophecies. There is that other one called Isaac fimo fimo who was busy telling lies about Mr. Lungu bouncing back to power. And then Mr. Lungu died.
As at now we don’t have an Election in Zambia. We are not in an Election, and we are not yet moving into one.
What we have is one Political party, the UPND all over, organizing endorsement Rallies everywhere, walking into what it calls an election.
The majority of Zambians are just quiet watching the UPND making noise from a distance.
In Markets, buses , Stations, work places very few people talk about Politics or Elections. It’s all quiet.
The question one should ask is why are Zambians so quiet?
The answer is that they can’t see an Election..The choice hasn’t been given to the people…The Alternatives are in chains..confined in houses. They can’t even breathe.
There’s only one Party, and one Leader campaigning against himself, and resolved to stand against himself.
But when Zambians start seeing an Election, and very soon it will be, that’s when these so called Prophets will see they real prophecy!