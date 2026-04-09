HICHILEMA WILL WIN WITH A LANDSLIDE- Nigerian prophet Joshua Iginla

HICHILEMA WILL WIN WITH A LANDSLIDE- NIGERIAN PROPHET

…Opposition Is Confused



Nigerian prophet Joshua Iginla says he saw the incumbent president of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, win with what he describes as an imaginable difference.

The Nigerian Prophet says this is because the opposition is confused and selfish.



Who is Joshua Iginla?

He is a Nigerian pastor, televangelist, and prosperity gospel preacher regarded by some as a prophet and founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, a megachurch that meets in an 80,000-seat auditorium in Kubwa, Abuja, Nigeria.



In 2021, he had predicted, or rather prophesied, that then-incumbent president Edgar Chagwa Lungu was going to lose the elections.

But another Nigerian self-styled prophet, Issac Amata, had a different vision.



As the country nears elections, clergymen make a number of predictions on the outcome of elections to attract attention, especially to nations like Zambia, where the majority of the population is Christian.