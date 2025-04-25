Hichilema won’t be president forever – Nevers Mumba

Hichilema won’t be president forever – Nevers



MMD leader Nevers Mumba says most opposition leaders in the country have only formed political parties because of the hatred they have for President Hakainde Hichilema and not that they want to serve Zambia.



Dr Mumba stated that such leaders only want to unseat President Hichilema because for them, the current President does not deserve to hold the highest position in the country.



He said such bitter politicians must remember that President Hichilema will not be President forever and therefore their hatred for him should not be their only manifesto.



“President Hakainde Hichilema will not be President of this country forever, so you can’t limit your worth as a political leader to a tenure of office of another man. Let Zambia be your goal to change this nation into a better nation.”



“We need to do politics with politicians who can think, politicians who can reason and unite this nation and the only way they can do that is through good speech and behaviour towards others,” charged Dr Mumba.



He added that the opposition is not impressive as they believe more in insults, anger and hate.





“This type of politics is gone. We have personalised our hatred against President Hakainde Hichilema. You form your entire political career on hate and all those who hate President Hakainde Hichilema clap for you when you speak. That’s not being a leader, no,” emphasised the former Vice President.



Dr Mumba further preached that there should never be a place of hate in the country as it is a Christian nation.



“It’s not all the time that you will have a president that you will like and our politics should not be based on hate,” he said during the Hot Seat breakfast show yesterday.



Meanwhile, Dr Mumba said that those complaining about the high cost of living must be fair enough to remember that the UPND found the Zambian economy in a deplorable state which they are slowly bringing back to normal.



He agreed that the economy was not in good shape but admitted that government was gradually resolving it through the many policies he said had been put in place.



“It’s not fair to say the economy was better in PF. Numbers don’t lie. UPND has reduced inflation from 21 to 16 percent. UPND is doing everything possible to grow the economy,” noted Dr Mumba…https://kalemba.news/politics/hichilema-wont-be-president-forever-nevers/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 25, 2025