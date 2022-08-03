HICHILEMA YOUR TENURE IS #UNTENABLE just like that of Mary Chirwa-CAIN MWEEMBA

And you don’t know that Conflict of Interest is Corruption?

“There is no way Nellie Muti would have been Speaker. She is your private and personal lawyer. There is no way that Dingani would have been ZRA CG, he is your private Employee at that 7 man company. No way Gilbert would be ACC DG, he is your private and personal lawyer. Same goes to Attorney General.”

Mary Chirwa whom you meticulously chose as DEC DG is the very very person who investigated cases at FIC and PREFERRED charges on certain companies and individuals.

She prefers the charges, why should she be the very person to prosecute what she prefers?!!!

IT’S CONFLICT OF INTEREST!!!! It’s untenable just like your conflict of interest Presidency.

THE BIGGEST PROBLEM WITH YOU HAKAINDE IS THAT YOU DON’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE EVIL VICE CALLED UBOMBA MWIBALA IN VERNACULAR; CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN ENGLISH.

The vice is what made You Hakainde and Edgar and Bowman to become instant filthy rich from filthy poor on contact with government.

We gave you benefit of doubt Mr Zelensiki Hakainde but you have blown it away. We always knew who you are.

Above All your ministers also double as law makers; killing checks and balances leading to free for all LOOTING AND CORRUPTION.

Over and above all

You host a two State Rwanda Zambia Summit at your own private and personal Mosi-o-tunya Hotel billing the two countries without declaration of interest; which hotel you sold to yourself in the first place, causing over K400 Billion UC loss to ZAMBIANS.

Law is an ass. It moves slowly but surely.

You Hakainde has personal and private business interest in virtually all sectors of the ZAMBIAN economy. It’s impossible to expunge your personal interest out of public interest.

Your TENURE IS #UNTENABLE Mr Zelensiki Hakainde who is rulling Zambia exactly 💯✅ like Welensiki.