HICHILEMA’S DIPLOMACY UNDER FIRE —BUT THE FACTS TELL A DIFFERENT STORY



Claims circulating on social media suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema is “skipping” key international engagements are misleading, incomplete, and fail to reflect the strategic and well-coordinated nature of Zambia’s current foreign policy.





A recent article by Emmanuel Mwamba alleges that President Hichilema has absconded from yet “another important regional meeting”, the 7th African Union–European Union Summit in Luanda, Angola. The piece further accuses the Head of State of prioritising “undefined” private travels and downplays Zambia’s representation at multilateral forums. A closer look reveals that these assertions conveniently ignore established diplomatic practice and the broader context of Zambia’s international agenda.





Delegation Is Diplomacy, Not Absence



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that Zambia will be represented in Luanda by Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C., M.P., the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister. This is standard diplomatic practice across governments and is neither unprecedented nor unusual.





Heads of State routinely delegate senior ministers to summits when scheduling demands, security considerations, or overlapping strategic engagements arise. What matters is not the physical presence of the President at every gathering, but the continuity and clarity of Zambia’s foreign policy positions, something Minister Haimbe is well-placed to articulate.





Zambia Remains Engaged at Global Level



Contrary to Mwamba’s allegations, Zambia has not “skipped” the global stage. President Hichilema’s recent visit to the United Kingdom and Scotland, falsely portrayed as “undefined”, was part of ongoing bilateral and investment-focused engagements. These visits strengthen economic cooperation, climate-financing opportunities, and strategic partnerships crucial for Zambia’s debt restructuring and long-term development.





It is also misleading to suggest that the President’s attendance at President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s inauguration indicates a neglect of regional priorities. Tanzania remains one of Zambia’s most important neighbours and economic partners. Strengthening political and economic ties with Dar es Salaam is vital for regional trade, the TAZARA corridor, and energy cooperation. Diplomatic engagements with neighbouring countries are foundational to Zambia’s foreign policy.





AU–EU Summit: Zambia’s Agenda Remains Clear



The Luanda Summit is a crucial platform focusing on peace and security, economic cooperation, sustainable development, climate action, investment, and innovation. Zambia’s positions on these issues, including regional stability, clean-energy transition, trade, and infrastructure expansion, remain unchanged and continue to be advanced through its official delegation.





Minister Haimbe will present Zambia’s input on:



1. Strengthening multilateral governance;



2. Enhancing peace and security cooperation;



3. Expanding green investment opportunities; and



4. Deepening Africa-EU trade and technology partnerships



This ensures continuity in Zambia’s diplomatic posture and guarantees that the nation’s interests are firmly represented.





A Pattern of Misleading Commentary



This is not the first time Mwamba has attempted to paint a picture of absentee leadership. His critiques often ignore core facts and established international norms. Zambia’s diplomatic engagements, from London to regional capitals, are guided by national interest, not social-media narratives.





A Mature and Strategic Foreign Policy



Zambia continues to assert itself as a responsible regional player and a constructive voice in multilateral forums. Whether represented by the President or a senior Cabinet Minister, the country’s foreign policy remains active, coherent, and forward-looking.





Rather than focusing on personalities, the national conversation should emphasise outcomes: investment secured, partnerships strengthened, regional ties reinforced, and Zambia’s long-term interests protected.





This is the real story, one that misleading commentary cannot obscure.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. November 23, 2025.