HICHILEMA’S ENDLESS BLAME GAMES- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S ENDLESS BLAME GAMES

Mr Hakainde Hichilema has raised alarming concerns about the conduct of some of his Cabinet members. The concerns raised range from sleeping during Cabinet meetings, failure to uphold the Oath of Secrecy and lack of self-control.

These revelations were made during a swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Gift Sialubalo at State House yesterday.

We find these revelations very interesting, especially that they’re coming from a man who promised the nation, nothing but quality and merit based appointments in his Cabinet. So, if his Cabinet appointees are not as good as he thinks, what does that say about him as the appointing authority? Every Cabinet team is a true reflection of the appointing authority. You shall know them by their friends. It’s simple!

The biggest problem with Mr Hichilema is that he always blames or finds fault among people that surround him except himself. Yet most, if not all, of the crises we face today as nation are largely due to his leadership failures. And we have advised Mr Hichilema over and over again that by blaming others, he gives up the power to change things. Why can’t he stop the blame games and take responsibility for his failures?

Mr Hichilema is about to enter the final lapse of his five year mandate, yet he still talks like he just got elected yesterday. He lies, he deceives, and never takes responsibility for his actions. He needs to know that as long as he is not God, he’s prone to failure. Every human being is fallible and there is nothing wrong in admitting failure and seeking help. Mr Hichilema can’t continue passing the blame on others without being introspective.

Let Hichilema stop the blame game. If he has failed, let him just admit, and we will forgive him.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party