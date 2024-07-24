HICHILEMA’S FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION HAS COLLAPSED- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION HAS COLLAPSED



The revelations by Dr O’Brien Kaaba, member of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has dissolved without explanation, show clearly what we have been saying all along that Mr Hichilema is not fighting corruption per se. He is simply fighting Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and those perceived to be close to him and other political opponents.



We have said it over and over before that the real fight against corruption must start with Mr Hichilema himself and his corrupt league. We are seeing how he is protecting members of his inner circle from corruption prosecution. Those accused of corruption, who are close to him, are just being shuffled around like cards without being thrown out.



The ACC board Mr Hichilema dissolved has also confirmed that there is corruption in his league that is not being prosecuted. This cannot be said to be a fight against corruption. It’s simply a fight against Mr Lungu and those around him. In saying this, we are not saying there was no corruption in the PF government, there was but this is not the way to fight corruption. This amounts to nothing but vengeance, and vengeance has never been a legitimate tool for any just cause.



Even the fast-track courts Mr Hichilema has created are nothing but a tool for quick retribution, for quick fixing of those who surrounded Mr Lungu. It is not a tool for the fast prosecution of all economic crimes. So far, there is no single person outside those close to Mr Lungu who has been taken to those courts. This is not by accident. It was the intended purpose of those courts. They’re meant to speed up the persecution of those Mr Hichilema doesn’t like – his political opponents.



But this will backfire very badly. The Zambian people are seeing through all these schemes. No clear minded person today in Zambia believes Mr Hichilema is genuinely fighting corruption. He is just fighting Mr Lungu and other political opponents, and not corruption, but vengeance and retribution.



Mr Hichilema’s fight against corruption has totally collapsed, and he it is today being seen for what it is – a scheme of vengeance and retribution against Mr Lungu and his team, and other political opponents. It is a waste of public resources and time. It’s a sham!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party