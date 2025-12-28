🇿🇲 VIEWPOINT | Hichilema’s Global Standing Keeps Rising as Domestic Politics Remains Polarised



President Hakainde Hichilema’s inclusion in The Telegraph’s list of World Leaders of 2025 has landed in a politically charged environment at home. Supporters see validation. Critics see exaggeration. But beyond partisan noise, the recognition speaks to a specific reality: Zambia’s fiscal and economic story over the past four years is being read very differently outside its borders than it is inside domestic political debates.





The Telegraph’s assessment is anchored in context. Zambia entered the pandemic era as the first African country to default on sovereign debt in November 2020. Public finances were distressed, investor confidence was broken, and relations with creditors were strained.





This baseline matters because international evaluations measure trajectory, not perfection. From that low point, Zambia has restructured the debt which sharply reduces repayment pressure and restores credibility with lenders. Foreign reserves are at record high.





The publication highlights fiscal discipline as the core of this turnaround. Under Hichilema, government spending has been brought under tighter control, arrears have been addressed more transparently, and engagement with the IMF and creditors has been consistent rather than confrontational. These are signals global markets track closely. They explain why Zambia is now projected to grow at 5.8 percent in 2025 and 6.4 percent in 2026, even after the economic shock of El Niño-induced drought that cut hydropower generation and agricultural output.





Mining is central to that outlook. The Telegraph points to revived investor confidence and anticipated record production. This confidence did not emerge from slogans. It followed policy shifts that clarified tax regimes, restored dialogue with mining firms, and reduced the uncertainty that had stalled investment decisions in previous years. In global financial centres, predictability often matters more than rhetoric.





International credibility has also been shaped by diplomacy. Hichilema has positioned Zambia as a pragmatic actor capable of balancing Eastern and Western partnerships without ideological rigidity. In a fragmented global order, the ability to navigate competing interests enhances a leader’s standing. It is one reason Zambia now features regularly in global economic conversations rather than as a cautionary tale.





Domestic critics often counter by pointing to cost-of-living pressures, load shedding, and uneven service delivery. Those concerns are real and politically potent. But they coexist with fiscal outcomes that have expanded government’s room to act.





More than 60,000 civil servants have been recruited during this term, a scale of public employment Zambia had not seen in years. Education has absorbed significant investment, from free primary, basic and secondary education to expanded teacher recruitment and tertiary education spending. These moves are only possible in a fiscal environment that is no longer in constant crisis mode.





This is where the gap between domestic perception and international evaluation widens. At home, politics is judged daily through prices, power supply, and personal hardship. Globally, leadership is assessed through macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability, institutional reform, and investor confidence. A leader can score unevenly on one scale while advancing on the other.





The Telegraph’s recognition does not claim Hichilema has solved every governance challenge. It does not suggest universal prosperity or political harmony. It acknowledges competence in managing a collapsed fiscal space and restoring credibility after default. In global terms, this is not a small achievement.





For Zambia’s opposition, the implication is uncomfortable. International respect limits the effectiveness of narratives that portray the country as collapsing or isolated. For government supporters, the lesson is equally sobering. Global praise does not automatically translate into domestic satisfaction. Elections are not won in London or New York, but in Lusaka, Chawama, Chipata, and Mansa.





Hichilema’s global reception rests on numbers, policy choices, and fiscal outcomes. His domestic challenge remains converting macro stability into everyday relief. Both truths can exist at the same time. This balance, more than applause or outrage, is what defines Zambia’s political moment.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu