HICHILEMA’S GOVT MUST NOT SELL STRATEGIC NATIONAL MAIZE RESERVES AGAIN- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S GOVT MUST NOT SELL STRATEGIC NATIONAL MAIZE RESERVES AGAIN



We note that those in government are calling for more food production, which is a good idea, but we would like to caution Mr Hichilema and his administration not to ever sell our strategic national maize reserves again.





We say this because previously, they sold a significant portion of our national maize reserves, a miscalculation that ignited serious public concern amidst the country’s food crisis. Prior to this, we had guided them not to do it but they went ahead and created a national food crisis, which saw staple food prices escalating by a significant amount.





No doubt, this poorly advised decision, coupled with a severe drought that hit several districts in the country, led to a substantial food deficit in the country.





Typical of the UPND government, they tried to justify that they sold the maize from the national reserves to repay farmers who had supplied the grain to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) during the 2023/2024 marketing season. But still that did not absolve them from their monumental failure to secure and guarantee food security.





We hope lessons were learnt that we should never sell our national maize reserves as those are meant to cushion us during the challenging times. We also hope that this time around, they will prioritize national food security over profits.





It’s irresponsible for our people to starve amidst plenty of food. The projected yields are good so, let that translate into affordable mealie meal prices too.



Fred M’membe