Hichilema’s Hostile Takeover of PF: The Death of Democracy in Zambia- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Hichilema’s Hostile Takeover of PF: The Death of Democracy in Zambia





By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I recently watched a live stream from the Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony, where the Mafinga Member of Parliament, Robert Chabinga, made the bizarre and fraudulent claim that he is the President of the Patriotic Front (PF). What remains unclear to many is how he ascended to this position—except for the undeniable fact that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), under President Hakainde Hichilema, orchestrated this blatant illegality.





In the live stream, Chabinga went further to endorse President Hichilema for the 2026 elections and audaciously declared that PF had now entered into an alliance with the UPND. This was not only a calculated political maneuver but also a direct assault on Zambia’s multi-party democracy.





Hichilema’s Systematic Destruction of Zambia’s Democracy



The same scripted narrative was parroted on ZNBC—Zambia’s national broadcaster, which has now effectively become an extension of the UPND propaganda machine.

ZNBC quoted Chabinga as saying that he, along with PF structures and MPs, had thrown their support behind President Hichilema for the 2026 general elections. This was nothing short of a deliberate attempt to create the illusion that PF as a party had surrendered to UPND—a fabrication meant to mislead the Zambian people.





The truth is simple: No matter how hard President Hichilema tries to manipulate the system and impose Miles Sampa and now Robert Chabinga as PF Presidents, they will never be accepted as such. Their so-called leadership is a creation of the UPND regime, not the legitimate will of PF members.





But let this be a warning: One day, President Hichilema will be held accountable for his brazen attempts to destroy democracy, the rule of law, and the constitutional multi-party character of Zambia. His actions will not be forgotten, and justice will prevail.





Zambia’s independence and democracy were secured through blood, sweat, and sacrifice. Our forefathers and foremothers fought relentlessly to enshrine these rights in the Republican Constitution. They did not struggle for Zambia to be turned into a dictatorship by a power-hungry leader and his enablers.





But let it be known—those who are actively participating in this constitutional rape, including Jackie Mwiimbu, Nellie Mutti, Graphael Musamba, and Mwangala Zaloumis, will also be held to account. These individuals have chosen to serve as stooges of a regime that is openly undermining Zambia’s democratic foundations.





And let’s not forget the pawns—Robert Chabinga, ZNBC, and others—who are shamelessly aiding in the destruction of democracy. They, too, will not escape responsibility for their roles in this grand betrayal.





How the UPND Government Hijacked the PF Party



The UPND government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, has systematically hijacked the Patriotic Front, undermining its legitimate leadership and imposing their own puppets to weaken the opposition. This scheme began with the installation of Miles Sampa through a bogus convention on 24th October 2023, where he unilaterally declared himself PF President.





To ensure this illegality succeeded, the UPND government provided full state security to Sampa and even had ZNBC broadcast the fraudulent convention on national television. This was a clear case of government-sponsored political interference.





That very night, arrangements were secretly made to lift fingerprints, enabling the fraudulent change of PF’s legitimate office bearers in official records. The UPND’s direct involvement in this manipulation was unmistakable.



Following this, the legally recognized PF office bearers at the Registrar of Societies were forcibly replaced—another blatant act of political sabotage carried out with the assistance of UPND officials.



Miles Sampa, now emboldened by state backing, paraded himself as the legitimate PF President, and the UPND celebrated, knowing this was their plan all along. But when Sampa eventually fell out of favor with Hichilema, the regime swiftly discarded him like a used pawn.



The PF leadership was then handed over to Robert Chabinga, another puppet willing to play along with UPND’s scheme. His job? To continue the work of weakening and dismantling PF from within.



What we witnessed at the Nc’wala Ceremony, where Chabinga shamelessly endorsed President Hichilema for 2026 and declared that PF had entered into an alliance with UPND, was not a genuine political decision. It was simply another episode in President Hichilema’s grand script—an ongoing, calculated effort to completely neutralize the opposition through deception and illegality.



The Big Question: How Long Will Zambians Tolerate This Fraud?



What gives President Hichilema the audacity to engage in such blatant illegalities when he is bound by the Zambian Constitution? Does he truly believe that Zambians are so gullible as to support this political mediocrity?



This is not democracy—this is tyranny in disguise.



Zambians must wake up to the reality that our democracy is under siege. The opposition is being systematically dismantled, state institutions are being politicized, and constitutional laws are being trampled upon.



If we do not stand up now, what will be left of our democracy by 2026? Will we still have the right to choose our leaders, or will we be forced to accept whatever political charade Hichilema and his enablers impose on us?



The choice is ours. But history has taught us one thing—dictators never stop on their own. They must be stopped by the people. And Zambians must act before it is too late.