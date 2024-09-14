HICHILEMA’S IGNORANCE COULD SET THE COUNTRY ON FIRE, SAYS EDGAR LUNGU





Following President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that there are lacunas in the current constitution which would make the country not hold elections for eight years, former President Edgar Lungu has responded:

Fellow Citizens,



It is said that ignorance of the law is no defense and that little knowledge in a particular subject matter can be very dangerous.



While we can excuse Mr Hakainde Hichilema for his ignorance of the law, we are concerned and actually worried that his little knowledge or understanding of the Zambian Constitution can be very destructive and has the potential to set the country on fire.



As he officially opened Parliament today, he talked about lacunae in the Constitution that need to be addressed because some of them could lead the country to NOT having elections for 8 or 9 years.

Such a reckless statement should not be allowed to come from the mouth of a Head of State.



To start with, what is a lacuna in the context of the law? Simply speaking, a lacuna refers to a “deficiency” or “gap” in the legal system or a law. In common or lay language, when we hear people say the law is “silent” about a particular matter, they are basically talking about the “lacuna” in the law.



As far as Zambians are aware, the Republican Constitution, as amended in 2016, is very unequivocal about the subject of holding elections. This is the Constitution that has been credited with the unprecedented prescription of even the date for General Elections.



A lacuna in the Constitution implies that there is no specific provision or regulation that addresses a particular situation or issue.



So can Mr Hichilema disclose the actual gaps in the Constitution regarding the holding of elections which he referred to before he excites unnecessary debate about the extension of his stay in office knowing that his days are numbered?



There has been talk that the UPND government is contemplating to extend the Presidential term from the current 5 to 7 years. This type of reckless pronouncement from Mr Hichilema inevitably gives credence to such talks about extension of the Presidential term of Office which in the first place should not even be the subject of any kind of debate or discussion.



Zambians, Wake up and stop this apparent dictator from tampering with our Republican Constitution in order to extend his stay in power even when he has lamentably failed to improve the lives of the people.



He thought 2026 was very far. Well, Here it is; 2026 KUYA BEBELE!!



There is no lacuna to cling to.



Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

Patriotic Front PF President