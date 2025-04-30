“HICHILEMA’S INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH PAYS Off: NDOLA-SAKANIA-MUFULIRA ROAD REHABILITATION GAINS MOMENTUM”



The UPND government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, continues to deliver on its promises of infrastructure development. The rehabilitation works on the Ndola-Sakania-Mufulira Road have gained significant momentum, with 8.6 kilometers out of 17 kilometers already paved to bituminous standard.



This impressive progress is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving Zambia’s infrastructure. The Road Development Agency’s (RDA) efforts, under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Financing Model, have borne fruit. The concession agreement with Jaswin Ports Limited has brought much-needed investment to the region.



President Hichilema’s vision for a better Zambia is becoming a reality, one road at a time. The people of Ndola, Sakania, and Mufulira will greatly benefit from this upgraded road network, which will boost economic activity and improve living standards.



