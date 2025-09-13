⬆️ ANALYSIS | Hichilema’s Last Parley Address Before 2026: Promises, Numbers, and the Road Ahead





President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to Parliament today was no ordinary speech. It was the last time he stood before lawmakers in his first term, with 2026 already looming in the minds of citizens and politicians alike. The theme, “consolidating economic and social gains towards a prosperous, resilient and equitable Zambia”, was a reminder that the President is asking voters to judge him not just on promises but on delivery. The question is whether Zambians will agree that enough has been delivered.





 The Economy: Numbers That Shine, Pain That Persists



The President opened with economic growth. Between 2021 and 2024, Zambia averaged 5.2 percent growth, more than triple the 1.5 percent under the previous government. He also pointed to restructuring 92 percent of external debt and bringing inflation down from 23 percent in 2021 to around 15 percent today. These are no small wins. But while the macro numbers look better, the reality in markets and households tells another story. Prices for essentials remain high. Inflation at 15 percent still eats into salaries. The question in 2026 will be: have these numbers translated into cheaper food, stable jobs, and cash in ordinary people’s pockets?





✅ Agriculture: The Record Harvest



Hichilema’s strongest bragging right was agriculture. The country harvested 3.7 million tonnes of maize this year, the largest in its history. Soya production nearly doubled. A crackdown on ghost farmers cleaned up the e-voucher system, and most farmers got inputs before the rains. For a nation haunted by food shortages, this is a real achievement. Yet food prices have not dropped in proportion, leaving citizens to wonder why “record harvest” has not yet meant “record relief.” Logistics, storage, and pricing remain weak spots.





 Mining: Copper Dreams or Copper Reality?



On mining, the President painted a picture of revival. Mopani has seen new investment, Kansanshi is expanding, Lumwana is upgrading, and a million tonnes of copper production is targeted by 2025. Jobs have been created, 2,000 at Mopani alone. But Zambians have heard mining promises before. The true test will be whether new investment creates lasting jobs beyond the Copperbelt and whether copper profits stay in Zambia or continue to leak abroad.





⬆️ Energy: The Elephant in the Room



Nothing drew more attention than load shedding. Citizens on Facebook had pleaded with him: “Talk about load shedding the whole day, kwasila.” The President acknowledged the pain. He promised over 1,000 megawatts of new power from solar and thermal plants in the next year, with projects in Chisamba, Maamba, and on the Copperbelt. Still, promises will not power homes tonight. For many Zambians, this one issue, electricity, will weigh heavily in 2026.





✅ Education and Health: Tangible Delivery



Here, the President’s case is clearer. Free education brought 2.3 million children back to school. Over 42,000 teachers were recruited, 1.6 million desks procured, and new schools are under construction. In health, 282 new facilities have been built, 18,000 health workers hired, and drug availability has improved to 85 percent. These are visible changes that touch households directly. They are achievements Hichilema will lean on in 2026.





 Tourism and Digital Growth: The Rising Sectors



Tourism has quietly been a star performer, with international arrivals jumping from 554,000 in 2021 to 2.2 million in 2024, the biggest in history. Roads to national parks are being improved, and the visa waiver for 167 countries is paying off. Meanwhile, mobile money hit K486 billion in transactions last year. This digital leap is reshaping commerce, but also exposes risks of fraud and data abuse if regulation does not keep pace.





 The Politics Behind the Numbers



The President warned again on corruption: “Stay away from crime and no one will touch you.” But critics argue the fight is too selective. Convictions of PF-era officials are being celebrated by government, while questions about today’s deals in energy, roads, and fertiliser remain unanswered. In 2026, voters will ask whether “no sacred cows” really meant everyone.





 The 2026 Question



Four years in, Hichilema’s record is mixed. On paper, Zambia looks more stable, with debt relief, food surpluses, and new investments. On the ground, citizens still face power blackouts, high mealie meal prices, and weak job growth. Will he make it in 2026? Much depends on whether the coming months bring light back into homes, food security into kitchens, and real relief in wallets.





The President wanted to project confidence. The numbers back him up in some areas. But numbers do not vote. People do. And people will measure 2026 not in growth percentages, but in hours of power, the cost of food, and whether their children’s future feels more secure than their own.





At The People’s Brief, our analysis series break down events beyond the applause.



Gathering by Goran Handya, drafting by Joshua Illya & editing by Ollus R. Ndomu.