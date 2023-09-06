HICHILEMA’S NO PLAN ON HIGH PRICES OF MEALIE MEAL WORRYING – MSONI

By Fox Reporter

ALL Peoples Congress leader Nasson Msoni he is worried about President Hakainde Hichilema’s failure to give an outright plan on how he will reduce mealie meal prices and make them affordable for Zambians.

Msoni says what is more worrying is his hunger to address the available and affordability of mealie meal in neighbouring countries rather than Zambia.

The APC president, further, says what is more disturbing and shocking is President Hichilema’s appetite to blame others rather than taking responsibility.

“Mr.Hichilema’s rantings on the high cost of mealie meal is worrying. He should be the last person to cast aspersions or accuse other people of being responsible for the high cost of mealie meal in the Country,” he said.

Msoni says, “His lies are striking and a serious source of concern for all of us. It is Mr Hichilema himself who told us that he was exporting Maize to Kenya, Tanzania and now to Congo DRC. He told us that the contract was for $15 million dollars. This consignment is obviously huge and is bound to cause all kinds of distortions on the local market.”

He said counsel to President Hichilema over what he calls reckless selling of maize to other country was not heeded to.

Msoni says hunger and high cost of food in the country was chocking and most Zambians are going to bed on an empty stomach.

“We had counseled him on the dangers of recklessly exporting the mealie meal and the Maize. As usual he didn’t heed to our counsel. The high cost of mealie meal has nothing to do with the previous government but everything to do with his greediness and the shameless pursuit for profits at the expense of the suffering majority Zambians,” he said.

Msoni has since asked President Hichilema to resign.

“The only thing for Mr Hichilema to do if he has failed is to resign. What he promised Zambians has clearly not materialized.”

(Kaunda Square residents queuing for ZNS mealie meal selling at 180)

