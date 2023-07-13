HICHILEMA’S OFFICIALS ARE STEALING LIKE ‘RABID DOGS’… it’s like putting a rat to be in charge of groundnuts storage – KABIMBA

HICHILEMA’S OFFICIALS ARE STEALING LIKE ‘RABID DOGS’ – KABIMBA … it’s like putting a rat to be in charge of groundnuts storage

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says the sugilite scam that has engulfed the entire UPND government and party functionary in Luapula Province is just a tip of the iceberg of the stinking UPND corruption, likening UPND officials to rabid dogs who have gone on rampage abusing public resources.

And Kabimba said President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration are proving everyday that they are puppets of the west, who have even failed to admonish British High Commissioner Nicholas Woolley for indulging himself in public affairs despite him speaking on their behalf.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba those President Hichilema has given positions were synonymous to putting a rat in a place where groundnuts are stored and then putting the same rat to be in charge of the same storage.

“I have never myself in the history of this country come across a scandal which blows the illegality of the entire government and political party in the province. This is the first time it’s happening,” Kabimba said.

But put to him that Hichilema took action by firing the Luapula provincial minister and the other government officials involved, Kabimba President Hichilema did not have a choice, saying it was not as if the “Chilundika scandal” came to the fore because the President instituted investigations… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilemas-officials-are-like-rabid-dogs-in-stealing-kabimba-its-like-putting-a-rat-to-be-in-charge-of-groundnuts-storage/