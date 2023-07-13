HICHILEMA’S OFFICIALS ARE STEALING LIKE ‘RABID DOGS’… it’s like putting a rat to be in charge of groundnuts storage – KABIMBA

HICHILEMA’S OFFICIALS ARE STEALING LIKE ‘RABID DOGS’ – KABIMBA … it’s like putting a rat to be in charge of groundnuts storage
Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says the sugilite scam that has engulfed the entire UPND government and party functionary in Luapula Province is just a tip of the iceberg of the stinking UPND corruption, likening UPND officials to rabid dogs who have gone on rampage abusing public resources.
And Kabimba said President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration are proving everyday that they are puppets of the west, who have even failed to admonish British High Commissioner Nicholas Woolley for indulging himself in public affairs despite him speaking on their behalf.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba those President Hichilema has given positions were synonymous to putting a rat in a place where groundnuts are stored and then putting the same rat to be in charge of the same storage.
“I have never myself in the history of this country come across a scandal which blows the illegality of the entire government and political party in the province. This is the first time it’s happening,” Kabimba said.
But put to him that Hichilema took action by firing the Luapula provincial minister and the other government officials involved, Kabimba President Hichilema did not have a choice, saying it was not as if the “Chilundika scandal” came to the fore because the President instituted investigations… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilemas-officials-are-like-rabid-dogs-in-stealing-kabimba-its-like-putting-a-rat-to-be-in-charge-of-groundnuts-storage/
Please prove it so we get rid of them. We do not want people who want to enrich themselves.
It’s up to those being accused to put this man in his place. Only they know what they’re doing. Wynter Kabimba has been through this before when the Daily Nation falsely accused him of corruption and being shielded by late Sata.
@Gunner baJune has a thing with dogs tefyo? Not so long ago wasn’t he accusing his delusional akin of proposing dodix doggy style? I wonder if this ranting is before or after
Armchair critic. Take evidence to ACC and DEC or is it Police. LEA can only succeed with the cooperation of us citizens. If you have evidence take it to the Police otherwise just shut up. This freedom of speech is being abused because you never had it under PF. There must be a law against alarmists surely; and when you are followed up for alarming the nation with your falsehoods you will cry ati they are trying to shut you up? This country really went to the dogs with you people in leadership.or is it that too many dogs came into leadership?
Have peace your hate will affect your health deal with it HH is president and doing ok so far.
No one listens or likes you.Sir.
Mr. Kabimba, are you not the one who makes people respond impolitely by using unpalatable language. If someone says you are foolish, then you start complaining. Where on earth have you ever seen or found rabid dogs stealing? You were PF SG yourself and one day you were quoted teasing the opposition saying that, “you come to the ruling party, that is where there is honey”, may be you have already forgotten. What honey were you talking about apart from the stolen and misapplied government money which you grossly abused? You were not even differentiating between government money and party money; to you it was just the same. So what are you trying to tell us now? If you are claiming that UPND is stealing more than PF, you need to prove it, bring data for comparisons’ sake, nangu ka graph can do. Even if you are saying, in the history of this country, you have never come across a scandal which blows the illegality of the entire government and political party in the province, may be you just have a short memory because such scandals, even worse ones have been happening in this country from the time immemorial. For example, during UNIP days a lot of people in government had scandals involving Ivory, Rhino horns, Copper, Emeralds and Bush meat. Those who grew up in Lusaka that time, bush meat became officially known as Dingi, deriving the name from one of the government officials who was involved in poaching. I will not say much about MMD, but we still remember the Kapoko saga, some people were mysteriously killed probably avoiding them from spilling the beans. Copper thefts continued, the late Police IG Mr. Ephraim Mateyo even formed an anti-Copper theft squad. Then came PF with a lot of horrifying ones involving not only the Province but the entire government in the country, Lusaka being the epicenter. The list is endless; we had Fire tenders, Ambulances, Gulf Stream, Kasenseli Gold, Ministry of Health again where the two PSs ended up being implicated, the disappearance of the ABSA Bank girl, Pamela Gondwe, Social Cash transfer where we saw a Minister being dropped. We saw the trucks loaded with Mukula being escorted by party or government officials from one end of the country to the other and made sure that they crossed the border, actually, this system of escorting trucks originated from PF. So, Mr. Kabimba, are you telling us that you are the only Jew in Jerusalem who is not aware of all these things? If you are not, then you are not honest and you don’t live in Zambia.
Well said Citizen
Well spoken citizen the man is a sadist he thrives on negativity and lies. Remember even the notorious pf had kick him out because of his negativity.
Winter Kabimba, if you have failed as a political party leader and wish to turn into a whistleblower, then you ought to learn the modus operandi. Don’t be an alarmist, because that has serious consequences.