HICHILEMA’S PRESS BRIEFING: A WASTE OF TIME, AN EXHIBITION OF DESPERATION- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S PRESS BRIEFING: A WASTE OF TIME, AN EXHIBITION OF DESPERATION

The press briefing at State House today by Mr Hakainde Hichilema was totally unnecessary. It was a waste of time both for himself and the press corps they invited for coverage.

To be much more precise, Mr Hichilema’s performance today can be best described as a lengthy talk which says little of value.

Simply put, this was a rabble-rouser, a fraud and a windbag of the nation talking. But we are glad that the Zambian people now know him and that he’s a real windbag because whenever there are key issues to be addressed, Mr Hichilema always goes about saying nothing whilst making it sound important.

Honestly, was that the best he could offer after all the chaos and confusion that his government has exhibited so far with regards to the private jet and “gold” issue at KKIA?

The nation was eager to hear something new from what has already been said by his Minister of Mines; Minister of Home Affairs; Drug Enforcement Commission and so on and so forth. Not the parroting and diversionary approach that he did today.

Mr Hichilema must be more strategic and not try to appear sophisticated and committed to the anti-corruption cause he has noticeably abandoned.

The nation was expecting him to answer the following basic questions we laid before State House when this bust occurred:

1. Who owns the aircraft?

2. Where did the money come from?

3. Where was the money going?

4. Who owns the contraband?

5. Who are the individuals involved and the reason for bringing such huge amounts of money through such means in the country?

6. When the flight data is analysed, how many trips has this aircraft made to Zambia before; who was using it and on what dates?

7. Under whose local details as per requirement, did the Zambia Airforce authorise this particular aircraft to enter our airspace?

8. Which state officer authorised the landing of this aircraft?

9. How did the named State House security officer manage to escape a secure facility like KKIA with about US$ 5million cash?

10. Can State House disclose the details of this particular security officer; the extent of his involvement and how far they are with the manhunt?

We believe these are not complicated questions that one can fail to answer if they mean well or if they mean every word they say.

So, it’s not just a matter of saying something to the nation; it’s about saying things that will convincingly put the matter to rest.

Lastly, next time, you call a press briefing, please don’t intimidate the members of the press. If you’re not prepared for their probing questions then don’t invite them; go and address your cadres who are obligated to take whatever you tell them without any questions. And if it is about certain individuals you are displeased with why not just phone and sort out matters with them?

Comrade KK, would say these are acts of “frightened little men scared of their own shadows ” because of the many wrong things they said or have done.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party