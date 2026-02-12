HICHILEMA’S SOFT POWER DIPLOMACY



By Kellys Kunda



Zambia has just sent an assortment of items to flood-hit Mozambique.



She joins other regional nations such as South Africa whose helicopters have been in the country airlifting flood victims.

Not too long ago, Zambia dispatched an aircraft to neighboring Botswana full of medicines – part of the consignment was a donation while the other was for sale, according to reports.

And remember when Malawi lost her Vice President?





It was Zambia who sent her helicopters on a mission that found the wreckage and airlifted the body.





Soft power diplomacy has been on full display under Hichilema.

It’s been an active foreign policy that has allowed the country to be fully engaged in regional affairs.





It has demonstrated that Zambia can provide leadership in the region.



Such an image is not only prestigious in foreign affairs, most importantly, it gives a country influence.





And influence is important for purposes of shaping regional and international affairs.



Aren’t we tired of watching helplessly as the west creates the world in its own image?





Of course we are. It’s therefore refreshing that we can participate in regional humanitarian efforts that earn us a place at the table of influential nations.





Of course, Zambia doesn’t set out on humanitarian activities to attract attention or make a name for herself.





However, the world takes note and when her delegate rises at the UN or indeed at any other international forum to speak, the world must pay attention.





The world must pay attention because Zambia doesn’t just speak, she acts.



For those of you currently in foreign missions, Zambia’s soft power reputation must be one of your selling points as you embark on economic diplomacy.