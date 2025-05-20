HICHILEMA’S SOUTHERN PROVINCE TOUR DRAWS SHARP CRITICISM FROM OPPOSITION



Lusaka… Monday May 19, 2025 — President Hakainde Hichilema’s ongoing working visit to Southern Province has sparked a wave of criticism from opposition figures, with Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe questioning the purpose and timing of the trip amid rising economic hardships in the country.





According to Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa, President Hichilema commenced a week-long visit across the province and is expected to officiate at key functions, engage with communities, and attend a major political rally dubbed the “Mother of All Rallies” in Choma on May 23, 2025.





Mr. Nanjuwa told the media that the President would make stops in Choma, Namwala, and Kalomo, where he would interact with residents and assess ongoing developmental projects.





However, in a statement, Dr. M’membe condemned the President for using such visits as a platform for what he described as political posturing and empty rhetoric.



He alleged that the President’s travels were more about self-promotion than tangible action, especially at a time when many citizens were grappling with high living costs and other pressing socio-economic challenges.





Dr. M’membe stated that instead of addressing real issues such as load shedding, rising electricity tariffs, food and fuel prices, and unemployment, the President had chosen to move from place to place delivering “exaggerated claims of accomplishments” and “unfulfilled promises.”





He questioned the sincerity of the so-called community interactions, suggesting that engaging with hungry and frustrated citizens under current conditions was more insulting than helpful.





The opposition leader further criticized the planned Choma rally, stating that people were being transported from across the province to participate in what he contended would be a “staged” gathering meant to project false support.





Dr. M’membe challenged the government to show results on the ground rather than relying on crowd numbers and media headlines.





He accused President Hichilema of prioritizing appearances over governance, asking when the Head of State found time to sit down and address the country’s economic and social issues.





He also warned that Zambians were growing tired of “manipulation and lies,” and hinted that the electorate would express their discontent at the next election.



The President’s tour is scheduled to conclude on May 24, 2025.