HICHILEMA’S WAR ON POLITICAL VIOLENCE IS THE LEADERSHIP ZAMBIA HAS LONG NEEDED



By Farai Ruvanyathi



At a time when political tensions often tempt leaders to retreat into silence or partisan convenience, President Hakainde Hichilema has taken a firm and unprecedented stand against political violence and lawlessness, including when the perpetrators come from within his own party.





True to his repeated public declaration that “those who break the law are on their own,” the President has allowed law enforcement agencies to arrest dozens of ruling party members accused of various offences, among them assault, disorderly conduct, and breaches of the peace. This marks a significant departure from Zambia’s unfortunate historical culture of political impunity.





The clearest demonstration of this principled stance came during the recent disturbances in Mazabuka, where unruly party cadres attempted to block former Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo from filing his nomination papers. Within hours, President Hichilema publicly condemned the conduct as unacceptable, undemocratic, and unlawful. More importantly, he immediately directed that the police bring the perpetrators to book.





That response was not merely political rhetoric. Arrests followed in Mazabuka, Lusaka, and other parts of the country involving individuals linked to the ruling party itself. In doing so, the President sent a powerful message: the rule of law must apply equally to all citizens regardless of political affiliation.





This is what makes the moment unprecedented.



For decades, Zambia has struggled with the scourge of political violence, often fuelled by cadres who operated with the belief that party loyalty placed them above the law. Many citizens became accustomed to scenes of intimidation, harassment, and disorder during political activities, with little expectation of accountability.





What distinguishes President Hichilema’s approach is not merely the condemnation of violence, but the willingness to enforce consequences against his own supporters. That requires political courage, discipline, and a genuine commitment to democratic principles.





Leadership is most credible not when it protects allies, but when it subjects them to the same standards expected of everyone else.



Inevitably, comparisons will be drawn with previous administrations. Under the late President Edgar Lungu, political cadres were frequently accused of terrorising citizens and creating an atmosphere of fear in public spaces. Yet there were persistent public concerns that such behaviour was rarely condemned decisively, nor consistently met with swift law enforcement action.





By contrast, President Hichilema’s actions are increasingly signalling a new political culture, one in which violence is neither tolerated nor politically rewarded.



This matters greatly for Zambia’s democracy.



As the country heads towards the general elections, political temperatures will undoubtedly rise. In such moments, the conduct of national leadership becomes critical. A President who openly condemns violence, supports police action against offenders within his own ranks, and insists that no one is above the law sends a strong warning to would-be perpetrators across the political divide.





The message is unmistakable: political thuggery will not be protected.



Zambia’s democratic reputation has long rested on its relative peace and political stability. Preserving that legacy requires more than speeches; it demands firm, consistent, and impartial action. President Hichilema’s stance, while perhaps uncomfortable for some within partisan circles, reflects the kind of principled leadership required to safeguard national unity and democratic order.





Political violence has destroyed societies across the continent. Zambia must never walk that path.



In taking a no-nonsense approach against lawlessness, President Hakainde Hichilema is demonstrating that peace, order, and the rule of law are not negotiable. That is leadership worthy of recognition and support.