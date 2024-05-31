HICHILEMA’S WAY OF GOVERNING WILL BACKFIRE ON HIM – M’MEMBE

…as he advises him to exercise power with restraint, saying ‘brutes’ have never achieved anything

Lusaka— Thursday, May 30th, 2024

Socialist Party Zambia President Dr Fred M’membe has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to exercise restraint when dealing with political opponents using state police.

Dr. M’membe says Mr. Hichilema’s way of governance will backfire on him as police have demonstrated cruelty and brutality on those perceived to be Mr. Hichilema’s political opponents.

He further warned against Mr. Hichilema’s administration brutal tactics saying they would never take Mr. Hichilema anywhere.

“Clearly, this brutality will not take him anywhere. This cruelty, this brutality will not take him anywhere. Brutes have never achieved anything. Brutality has never been a key to progressive governance. The ending of this approach will be disastrous.” He said .

Dr. M’membe advised President Hichilema to exercise power with restraint, reminding his administration of the humanity of those detained.

Dr. M’membe expressed strong condemnation after being denied access to visit detained political leaders Apostle Danny Pule,Ms. Edith Nawakwi, Members of Parliament Hon. Munir Zulu, Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga, and civil rights activist Brebner Changala on thursday.

“We advise that he exercises power with restraint. They are dealing with human beings. Whether these human beings have wronged them, they are still human beings. Police should not be used for political resolution or differences. It is bound to backfire.” He said.

Dr. M’membe emphasized the fundamental right of visitation saying political detainees were not convicts.

“Even the worst criminals are allowed visitations from their friends, from their relatives, from their pastors, from their traditional leaders. These people who are still here are innocent. They are not convicts. None of them is a convict. Even convicts are visited. They are human beings.” He said.

Dr. M’membe questioned the direction in which the country was headed, expressing disbelief over the current administration’s handling of political detainees.

“I can’t understand where this country is headed. The way Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is running things will backfire on him. He can’t understand. He can’t say that he’s not involved. He made statements about race. He made statements that it’s two years, eight months now. He will be more harsh.” He lamented.

The Socialist Party President’s remarks underscore a growing concern about the current political climate and the treatment of government’s political detainees in Zambia.