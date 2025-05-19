HICHILEMA’S WORKING VISITS TO BLOW MORE HOT AIR- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S WORKING VISITS TO BLOW MORE HOT AIR

Mr Hakainde Hichilema has commenced a week-long working visit in Southern Province.

Provincial Minister Mr Credo Nanjuwa was recently quoted by the media saying that Mr Hichilema, who will be in the province till May 24, 2025 is expected to officiate at key functions, and engage with local communities, with scheduled stops in Choma, Namwala and Kalomo. Mr Nanjuwa emphasized that the visit includes community engagements and a major political rally, dubbed the “Mother of All Rallies,” scheduled to take place on May 23, 2025 in Choma.

We would like to understand what exactly Mr Hichilema does as President, apart from moving from place to place posturing about achievements when the ground is screaming the opposite of what he claims. What are these community interactions all about even when people are hungry and hurting? How can he interact with people who can hardly feed their families, isn’t that a mockery?

Mr Hichilema is interacting with people whose lives are ruined by load shedding, high electricity tariffs, high food prices, high fertilizer prices, high mealie meal prices, unstable fuel prices, unemployment and high cost of living among many. How is he doing it? We would like to know. Isn’t he just piling up more promises on the already unfulfilled ones, or lying and manipulating the people with the same exaggerated claims of accomplishments?

We have said it before that true success is easy to see and feel on the ground. So, amidst all this hardship courtesy of the UPND government, Mr Hichilema even has the guts to transport people from all over the province to their so-called “Mother of All Rallies”, which will be held in Choma? For what really? What are they trying to prove and to whom exactly? Gathering hungry and frustrated people to come and listen to more lies, deceit and manipulation. Muleufwilako abantu uluse!

How can a country progress when its leader is ever on the move blowing hot air under the guise of interacting with communities? Busy moving around to irritate people with additional empty talk, exaggerations and insincere promises. What kind of leaders are these? Were they voted in power for interactions or solving the problems that people are facing? When does the leader of this country even work or sit down to seriously think through the numerous political, economic and social problems affecting this country?

Mr Hichilema has deceived himself into thinking that those photos of hired crowds of people and the headlines that will accompany them mean anything to the suffering masses of this country. People are no longer interested in staged images and messages from the people who have lied to them before, and are now afraid to admit or face the truth about their own lies. People know Mr Hichilema for who he truly is and are just waiting for the next Election Day to sort out this mess once and for all.

Let them cheat themselves, but the reality is, things on the ground are getting worse for them. Yabeja makani!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party