HIGH COST OF LIVING WILL COST UPND IN AUGUST – SIMBAO



Opposition Zambia We Want (ZWW) Party Presidential Candidate, Kapembwa Simbao, has warned the United Party for National Development (UPND), that failure to address the high cost of living will compel voters to change government in the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Simbao says although government may have recorded progress in certain areas, the cost of living remains a key factor that will influence voter decisions when Zambians go to the polls in August 2026.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voices’ Chatback program in Lusaka today, Mr. Simbao said that the rising cost of living, particularly the prices of food, will be central in determining whether citizens choose to retain the UPND in office or opt for a different leadership.





“The policies the current government has implemented are largely long-term, but citizens want immediate solutions to the high cost of living,” said Mr. Simbao.





Mr. Simbao stressed the need for Zambians to at least afford basic necessities, a situation he says has not been attained and compounded by the high unemployment rate.



Angel Kasabo