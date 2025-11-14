

High Court order challenged after PF lawyer cites procedural errors



The Patriotic Front has questioned the validity of an injunction granted in the matter involving party member Morgan Ngona and acting party official Brenda Nyirenda, with PF legal representative Celestine Mukandila describing the order as defective. The challenge is based on the wording of the court document, which identifies Nyirenda as a male person, a detail that Mukandila argues makes the order inaccurate and misleading. According to him, the misidentification affects the interpretation of the ruling and raises concerns about whether the order was issued with correct reference to the individual it intends to restrain.





The injunction, granted in favour of Ngona, restricts Nyirenda from performing functions associated with the office she has been occupying within the PF. In responding to the development, Mukandila stated that the document refers to the defendant as “himself,” a term he says does not apply to Nyirenda, who is a woman and uses female pronouns. He said the document therefore fails to properly identify the person subject to the restrictions. He added that the misidentification has prompted concerns that the order may have been issued under assumptions that do not reflect the factual identity of the individual associated with the party.





Mukandila explained that the inaccurate description could create the impression that the order is directed at a different individual. He said an injunction must clearly reflect the person it seeks to bind, and inaccuracies of this nature can compromise both the fairness and legal effect of the ruling. He said such an error raises questions about whether the document was properly reviewed before issuance and whether the process leading to the order met the required procedural standard.





In addition to raising concerns about the wording of the injunction, Mukandila pointed to an earlier High Court ruling that recognised Ngona as an expelled member of the PF. He said that ruling remains active and forms part of the background to the present dispute. By referencing this earlier decision, he questioned whether obtaining new relief in the present matter is consistent with the procedural position already established in court. According to him, counsel involved in pursuing the injunction and the applicant himself may be at risk of engaging in actions that conflict with the standing ruling. He said these actions could expose the parties to allegations of contempt of court if they are seen to contradict decisions that have not been set aside.





Mukandila said the dispute highlights a broader issue regarding the use of the courts in internal party disagreements. He warned that conflicting applications and repeated attempts to obtain rulings from different avenues may amount to what is commonly described as forum shopping. He said that such an approach can lead to inconsistent outcomes and undermine established procedures that parties are expected to follow. He added that legal practitioners should maintain professional judgment in situations where political influence or financial inducements may be used to shape legal strategy.





The comments from Mukandila are taking place in a context where the PF is preparing for its leadership processes. The PF constitution establishes that the party president is elected by delegates at the General Conference. The constitution also states that all organs of the party are elective, meaning that leadership positions are attained through voting, not by appointment or confirmation through administrative decisions. Mukandila referred to these provisions to argue that the leadership of the party must emerge from its internal democratic structures rather than through disputes driven by separate factions.





According to the PF constitution, candidates for the presidency must meet requirements set by the National Council and the Central Committee. These bodies determine eligibility, call for the General Conference and set the conditions under which the election is held. Mukandila said these structures provide a framework that ensures order during transitions. He added that the PF’s intention to proceed with a convention is consistent with the party’s constitutional requirement for elective leadership. He said the PF’s internal procedures are designed to maintain a level playing field for all aspirants and should not be displaced by contested legal maneuvers





Mukandila also referred to the role of the Registrar of Societies, noting that the Registrar’s responsibility is limited to maintaining records of office bearers based on documentation submitted by organisations. He said the Registrar does not determine who leads a political party and cannot resolve internal disputes or appoint individuals to specific roles. He said that misunderstandings about the scope of the Registrar’s authority may result in misplaced expectations about what administrative records can influence. He added that disputes over leadership must be settled through party constitutions and decisions of competent courts.





As discussion around the injunction continues, the matter illustrates the interaction between internal party governance and judicial oversight. The misidentification in the court order and the reference to earlier rulings are central to concerns raised by PF officials. The party’s legal team has stated that correcting procedural inaccuracies and following established constitutional rules remain critical to ensuring stability within the organisation. The party maintains that its leadership processes will proceed in accordance with its constitution, including the requirement to hold a General Conference to elect the president and other office bearers.





The injunction remains a subject of legal and procedural debate, with Mukandila asserting that the errors identified in the order are significant enough to call its validity into question. The ongoing discussions reflect the broader environment in which the PF is managing competing claims to authority and preparing for a leadership transition. The matter is expected to continue attracting attention as the party moves toward its internal election processes.

– Zambia Reports