High Court Sets July 25 for Final Arguments in Bushiri Extradition Case

The High Court in Lilongwe has set July 25 as the deadline for both the defense and the state to submit their final arguments in the extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, with a ruling expected within 60 days thereafter.

The case is being heard by Judge Mzonde Mvula, who is currently reviewing an application from the Bushiris’ lawyers challenging an earlier decision by High Court Judge Madalitso Chimwaza.

Judge Chimwaza had suspended her ruling for 30 days after determining that there was sufficient evidence for the Bushiris to answer three of the ten charges against them, including three rape complaints against Prophet Bushiri and two other offences involving both him and his wife.

Defense lawyer Wapona Kita argued that the lower court’s ruling was flawed and should be dismissed, noting that the state had failed to submit its grounds for the review, denying the defense a fair chance to respond.

Kita also challenged the authenticity of evidence provided by South African witness Sibongire Mnzinyathi, claiming that the witness did not present original documents and was therefore not eligible to testify.

Furthermore, Kita asserted that the previous judgment lacked proper legal analysis and was instead based on a compilation of affidavits from unrelated cases.

The defense is seeking a stay to allow them to apply for bail and to appeal the ruling.

The court will consider these arguments before deciding whether to extradite the Bushiris to South Africa to face the charges.