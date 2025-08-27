High Court to rule in Lusambo’s four year jail appeal!



The Lusaka High Court is today August 27, 2025 expected to deliver ruling in the appeal case of former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, who is currently serving a four-year jail term for corruption-related charges.





Mr. Lusambo is challenging both his conviction and sentence, which were handed down by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court over allegations of fraudulent acquisition of public property and conspiracy to defraud the government.





A panel of three judges Justices Susan Wanjelani, Pixie Yangailo, and Anna Malata-Anonuju heard the appeal earlier this year.



His defense, led by lawyer Makebi Zulu, argues that the trial court misdirected itself both in law and fact.





But the State insists the conviction was sound, saying testimony from public officers and financial tracing proved that Mr. Lusambo abused his position to influence the allocation and sale of public property for personal gain.





Meanwhile, at the last court appearance May 21st 2025,, Correctional Service officers blocked journalists from filming Mr. Lusambo as he left the courtroom.



