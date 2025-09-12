HIGH EXPECTATIONS AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS TO PARLIAMENT



Nalolo… Thursday September 11, 2025 – As the nation awaits President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to Parliament during the official opening of the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly tomorrow, stakeholders have expressed keen anticipation over the key policy directions to be outlined.



Nalolo Member of Parliament, Hon. Imanga Wamunyima Jr., said the occasion was historic as it would mark President Hichilema’s last official opening of Parliament before the 2026 general elections.





He noted that the moment carried immense national significance, as it was expected to set the tone for the country’s political and economic agenda in the coming years.



The lawmaker explained that his expectations were shaped by feedback from constituents during the parliamentary recess.





He stressed that Zambians were eager to hear the President provide clarity on the way forward regarding Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7, which had been deferred for wider consultation.





He further indicated that there was strong public demand for a clear framework on artisanal and small-scale mining, especially in the aftermath of the Mufumbwe gold rush incident.



Such measures, he said, would help spur job creation and stimulate local economic growth.





On matters of climate justice and environmental accountability, Hon. Wamunyima expressed concern over cases such as the Sino-Metal controversy, urging the President to take a firm stance against polluters and ensure compliance with environmental standards.





The Nalolo lawmaker also highlighted the importance of peace and political tolerance as the nation moved towards the 2026 elections.



He said citizens expected the Head of State to give firm assurances on safeguarding democracy and fostering unity.





Turning to foreign affairs, he said the public awaited the President’s foreign policy position in light of shifting global geopolitics, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the recent U.S. visa bond requirements that had affected many Zambians.





He added that the President was expected to deliver an honest progress report on the achievements of the UPND administration while addressing pressing domestic issues such as the high cost of living, inflationary pressures, and the challenges facing small and medium enterprises.





On governance, Hon. Wamunyima emphasized the need for renewed commitment to human rights, the fight against corruption, and upholding the rule of law, especially given rising criticism regarding constitutionalism.





He also said citizens would be looking for decisive policy direction on the ongoing energy crisis, noting that load-shedding continued to disrupt livelihoods despite existing interventions.





Above all, the legislator stressed the importance of a unifying message that would inspire confidence, promote national healing, and reaffirm reconciliation efforts, particularly between the State and the family of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Meanwhile, Hon. Wamunyima asserted that tomorrow’s address would not only be procedural but also pivotal, as it was expected to shape Zambia’s governance and development agenda heading into the next election cycle.