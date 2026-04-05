High-Value U.S. Missile Defense Radar Hit in Saudi Arabia, THAAD Capability Potentially Degraded





New satellite imagery has confirmed damage to a critical U.S. missile defense asset at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, raising concerns over the effectiveness of regional air defense coverage.





According to recent analysis, the AN/TPY-2 radar system, a core component of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense THAAD system, was struck earlier in March. High-resolution images show extensive damage at the radar site, including a burned-out shelter that previously housed key support systems such as generators and control units.





The radar array itself appears to have suffered significant structural damage, with visible burn marks and indications that parts of the system may be beyond repair. Analysts suggest the relatively limited blast pattern indicates the strike was likely carried out using a precision drone rather than a larger missile.



The AN/TPY-2 radar is a highly advanced X-band system responsible for detecting, tracking, and guiding intercepts against ballistic missile threats. It plays a central role in enabling THAAD batteries to function effectively, with detection ranges reportedly exceeding 1,000 kilometers. Its loss or degradation could significantly reduce early warning and interception capability in the region.





With an estimated value ranging between 500 million to 1 billion dollars and only around 20 units produced, the system is considered one of the most critical and scarce assets in the U.S. missile defense network.





The impact of the strike may extend beyond the radar itself. Reports indicate that following the degradation of air defense sensors, additional attacks targeted high-value aircraft at the same base, including E-3G Sentry airborne warning aircraft and KC-135 refueling tankers. This suggests a coordinated strategy aimed at first weakening detection capabilities before striking exposed aviation assets.





Analysts assess that disabling or damaging the radar could have temporarily reduced the effectiveness of the THAAD system deployed at the base, potentially creating a vulnerability window for subsequent strikes.





The incident appears to be part of a broader pattern of attacks targeting U.S. and allied radar and early warning infrastructure across the Middle East, indicating a strategic focus on degrading air and missile defense networks rather than direct large-scale destruction.



Source: Defence UA