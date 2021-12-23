Home politics UPND Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board, Copperbelt University Council and Mulungushi Unversity... EducationCBUMulungushipoliticsPFUNZAUPND Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board, Copperbelt University Council and Mulungushi Unversity Council Dissolved December 23, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Education minister Douglas Syakalima has dissolved the board of directors for the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board and the councils for Copperbelt and Mulungushi Universities. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.