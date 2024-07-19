Highlights from the media briefing held by Information and Media Minister, and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.



Decisions Made By Cabinet At The 14th Cabinet Meeting Held On Monday, 15th July, 2024;



Establishment of Golden Baobab Multi-Facility Economic Zone in Kafue.



✅Cabinet has approved creation of a Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) in Kafue District in Lusaka Province.



✅The declaration of the MFEZ and subsequent development of backbone infrastructure in the newly approved Kafue MFEZ, will act as a catalyst for the attraction of up to US$ 300 million worth of investment, create more than 2,000 new jobs in the local community at full capacity, and generate tax revenue for the Government.



✅Kafue MFEZ has the potential of transforming the economic landscape of Kafue district, once an economic giant, by fostering economic diversification, skills development, job and wealth creation and revenue generation for government



The Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill, 2024.



✅Cabinet also approved for publication and introduction in Parliament, a Bill entitled “The Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill, 2024”.



✅The objective of this Bill is to amend the Civil Aviation Act, No. 5 of 2016, so as to enhance civil aviation safety. The current Act is inadequate in dealing with certain aspects of civil aviation safety, including provision of adequate functions to enable the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to investigate civil aircraft accidents and serious aircraft incidents.



The National Health Research and Training Institute Bill, 2024.



✅Cabinet approved for publication and introduction in Parliament, a Bill entitled “The National Health Research and Training Institute Bill, 2024.”



✅The objectives of this Bill are to continue the existence of the Tropical Diseases Research Centre and rename it as the National Health Research and Training Institute and redefine its functions; provide for health research and training, provide for the establishment of the National Health Research Laboratory, and provide for research in indigenous knowledge, and traditional, complementary and alternative medicines.



The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2024.



✅Cabinet also approved for publication and introduction in Parliament a Bill entitled “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2024.” The objective of this Bill is to amend the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Act, 2019 so as to re-define the issue of medical supplies and provide for emergency procurement, storage and distribution of medicines and medical supplies.



✅Once enacted, the proposed Bill will enable the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency to be responsible for the procurement, storage and distribution of medical supplies, in an efficient manner. Furthermore, it will enable emergency procurement, storage and distribution of medicines across the country.



The Health Professions Bill, 2024.



✅The objectives of this Bill are to continue the existence of the Health Professions Council of Zambia and redefine its functions, re-constitute the Board of the Health Professions Council of Zambia and redefine its functions, regulate health professionals, health facilities, health care services and internship sites, provide for the administration of licensure examinations; approve the curriculum for health learning programmes for the purposes of accreditation by the Higher Education Authority; and provide for the approval of internship sites for health practitioners.



✅Cabinet has realised that the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009, is inadequate in regulating health practitioners and health facilities in the country, and that there is need, therefore, that the law responds to the ever-evolving environment, be in line with international best practices, and also ensuring that the country has competent and qualified health practitioners, including the provision of quality health care services.



Implementation of Drought Response Measures



✅Government has so far distributed 40,865 Metric tonnes of maize to 84 districts in the country that have been worst hit by the drought.



✅71,252 Metric tonnes of maize has been sold to the public with preference to the underprivileged and vulnerable.



✅650 Metric tonnes of maize will be imported from Tanzania and the first consignment is expected in the country next week. On average, 200 trucks carrying maize are expected to enter the country through Nakonde Border Post daily.



Work for Cash



✅Government is introducing Work for Cash programme where members of the public will be engaged in work and paid in exchange for their labour.



Social Cash Transfer



✅Government has introduced emergency Social Cash Transfer and the amount increased from K400.00 to K800.00.



Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP)



✅Government will continue with the FISP programme and all inputs will be distributed before the first rains fall.



✅FISP has been broadened to include other aspects of agriculture like livestock and other services. Because of the added services brought on board, FISP is being transformed to Comprehensive Agriculture Support Programme (CASP).



✅Members pf the public are advised to ignore social media news reporting that Government has cancelled FISP programme.