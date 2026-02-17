Hillary Clinton accuses Trump of Epstein ‘Cover-Up’

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused President Donald Trump of overseeing what she described as a “cover-up” involving documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to an interview published by BBC.

Speaking in Berlin ahead of her scheduled congressional testimony, Clinton called for the full release of the remaining records. “Release the files. They are slow-walking it,” she said.

Last month, the United States Department of Justice published more than three million documents, images and videos linked to its investigation into Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide.

Although former President Bill Clinton is mentioned multiple times in the files, no evidence has emerged implicating either of the Clintons in criminal conduct.

Both Hillary and Bill Clinton have been directed to give closed-door depositions before the House Oversight Committee, which is examining Epstein’s relationships with influential figures and how information about his crimes was managed. Hillary Clinton said she would prefer the testimony to be held publicly.

“We will appear, but we believe it should be done in public,” she said. “I want it to be fair. I want everyone treated equally.”

Clinton insisted that she and her husband “have nothing to hide” and have repeatedly supported the full disclosure of the documents.

While the Justice Department maintains that no additional files remain for release, some lawmakers argue that internal communications including memos and emails have not been made public.

Clinton alleged that Republicans are attempting to divert attention from Trump, whose name also appears numerous times in the documents. “They’re pointing to a shiny object — dragging in the Clintons, even me, despite the fact that I never met him,” she said.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, emphasizing that being mentioned in the files does not equate to criminal guilt.

Bill Clinton has acknowledged flying on Epstein’s private plane in the early 2000s for humanitarian trips connected to the Clinton Foundation but has said he never visited Epstein’s private island. Hillary Clinton has maintained that she had no meaningful contact with Epstein, never traveled on his aircraft and never visited his island.

In the BBC interview, she also confirmed meeting Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors, on a few occasions.

Responding to Clinton’s claim that the testimony is politically motivated, Trump told reporters he had been “totally exonerated.”

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify on February 26, while Bill Clinton is expected to appear the following day.